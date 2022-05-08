Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui gets hero’s welcome in Dongri, is mobbed by fans as he takes victory lap. Watch

Munawar Faruqui became the first-ever winner of the reality show Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut. The show concluded its debut season with a finale on Saturday, which aired on ALTBalaji and MX Player. The comedian, who belongs to Mumbai’s Dongri area, had promised ‘trophy toh Dongri hi aaegi’. Munawar made his first visit to Dongri with his winner’s trophy on Sunday, and got a grand welcome.

“Trophy Dongri aa rhi hai. AAJ 3:30PM,” he posted on Instagram ahead of his victory lap.

A video from the location shows Munawar surrounded by fans, as he held his Lock Upp trophy. A fan wrote in the comments section, “This guy exudes such a positive energy that he tends to lift everyone’s spirit ❤️,” while another wrote, “I always loved his comedy, felt bad and supported his thoughts at his lowest time. No one can assume how happy I feel when I see him getting the love and respect that he always deserved for the kind of pure soul he is! More power and way to go!”

Munawar’s fan pages have shared many videos of his visit to Dongri. Munawar also met his family.

At Lock Upp’s grand finale, host Kangana Ranaut called Munawar the most ‘bad***’ and ‘real’ contestant in the game.

Munawar Faruqui is also expected to participate in the next season of Rohit Shetty-hosted adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Along with the trophy, Munawar also received a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh, as well as a car. Payal Rohatgi and Anjali Arora were announced as Lock Upp’s first and second runners-up, respectively.