Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui admits he might have led Anjali Arora on, reveals why he doesn’t follow her on Instagram

Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui was non-committal about his future bond with Anjali Arora, with whom he forged a fast friendship on the show. The two became so close that fans on the outside began trending their joint hashtags and speculating if something was cooking.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Munawar spoke about why he doesn’t follow Anjali on social media, whether he feels he could have led her on on the show, and why he never revealed to her that he has a significant other on the outside.

Refusing to declare that he will remain lifelong friends with Anjali, Munawar said, “Nobody can guarantee a lifelong bond, in any relationship. But yes, she’s a good person, and I don’t know what’ll happen next.”

About why he doesn’t follow her on Instagram, Munawar said that he doesn’t follow many of his friends and family members either. That’s because he doesn’t like their ‘content’. He said that a relationship cannot be gauged on the basis of whether or not people follow each other on social media.

But he did comment about whether it could have seemed to fans on the outside that he was leading her on. He said that’s it’s possible. “When you’re confined together for such a long time, you reach a level of comfort with the other person. But there was always a line that we didn’t cross. And she’d maintained a line as well. It’s not a big deal, it’s just the audience’s perspective.”

Munawar said that they hashed things out on the finale, and that Anjali ‘also has someone’. He had refused to disclose his relationship to her, and had promised her that he will tell her the truth once the show’s over. Immediately after exiting the show as the winner, Munawar posted a picture with his girlfriend, an influencer named Nazila.

Speaking to indianexpress.com after the show, Munawar had said, “Every bond I made on the show was for real. I tried protecting the one close to me so that we could evict our competition. I never tried to use anyone. If she felt that, I think there must be some reason. But she was a good friend and will always be one.”