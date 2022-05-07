Lock Upp winner is Munawar Faruqui: Indian Express audience poll

The grand finale of Kangana Ranaut-hosted web reality show, Lock Upp, is almost here. The show, which streamed for a little over two months, began with 20 contestants, but will feature only six of them competing for the winner’s trophy. Prince Narula, Shivam Sharma, Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, Payal Rohatgi and Azma Fallah are the finalists. Saisha Shinde was the last contestant to be evicted ahead of the finale. Kangana will announce the winner of the show on Saturday, but as per a poll conducted by indianexpress.com, Munawar Faruqui is the clear winner.

As per the poll, Munawar has received 84.6 per cent of the votes. Payal Rohatgi is behind Munawar with 7.67 per cent of the votes. Anjali has received 4.49 per cent of the votes and Prince, a former Bigg Boss winner, got only 1.62 per cent of the votes. Shivam and Azma are far behind.

Ever since the show started, Munawar Faruqui has been a favourite of the audience. He has played the game smartly and has moved ahead in the show with his intelligent plotting and planning. Besides impressing the audience, Munawar has also managed to earn Kangana’s appreciation. His love angle with fellow contestant Anjali has also grabbed attention. Fans of the duo now address them as ‘Munjali’. Even the evicted contestant Poonam Pandey had chosen Munawar as her favourite to win the show.

During his journey on the show, Munawar also made revelations about his personal life, from talking about a traumatic childhood experience to having a wife and child.

Ahead of entering Lock Upp, Munawar had said that when he was approached for the show, he knew it would be a very different experience. Stating that it’s also going to be a challenge to step out of his comfort zone, Munawar said that he is glad as people will get to know him. “Honestly, there are fans who follow you, and there are people who hate you for no reason. Then, there are some who don’t really know you. This show is not just about me as people may tune in for the host and the other contestants. However, they will also get to know me. I have always been a real person and I think with this show, you will see my unfiltered personality,” he told indianexpress.com.

The grand finale of Lock Upp will stream on ALTBalaji and MXPlayer on Saturday at 10:30 pm.