Lock Upp wild card contestant Azma Fallah and Anjali Arora get into a fight. Watch promo

Things are set to get heated up in Lock Upp. In the new promo released on Wednesday, we see that contestant Anjali Arora will get into a fight with Azma Fallah. Azma is set to enter the reality show along with Mandana Karimi as wild cards on Wednesday. The Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp streams on ALTBalaji and MXPlayer.

In the promo video, we see that Azma will waste no time in making her presence felt with her first fight soon after entering Lock Upp. And going by the clip, it looks like she and Anjali are set to be the latest rivals in the show. Fellow contestants Kaaranvir Bohra and Ali Merchant will also try to calm them down.

While Anjali Arora is an actor, Azma Fallah is a beauty blogger and was previously seen on MTV Splitsvilla 13. The Instagram handle of ALTBalaji posted the promo clip with the caption, “@azma.fallah aur @anjimaxuofficially ki hui takkar, kya ye banenge #LockUpp ke naye rivals? Watch #LockUpp streaming tonight at 10:30 pm. Watch LIVE 24×7 and stay updated. Play the @lockuppgame now.”

In the meantime, actor Mandana Karimi is gearing up to enter Lock Upp. Sharing her excitement, Mandana said, “I am so excited to be part of this show. Nowadays because of social media, we rather see acts or twisted versions of people’s lives and beliefs. So, this is a great opportunity to show the reality and share your stories with people.”

Lock Upp currently has contestants Munawar Faruqui, Chetan Hansraj, Kaaranvir Bohra, Poonam Pandey, Nisha Rawal, Saisha Shinde, Sara Khan, Anjali Arora, Shivam Sharma, Payal Rohatgi and Ali Merchant.