Lock Upp: When and where to watch the Kangana Ranaut show

AltBalaji and MX Player’s upcoming reality show Lock Upp, which is hosted by Kangana Ranaut, arrives this evening. The show will have 16 celebrity contestants who will be ‘locked up’ in jail for 72 days.

Karanvir Bohra, Poonam Pandey, Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui, and Babita Phogat are the confirmed contestants thus far.

Every contestant is controversial in one way or another, and that is what landed them the gig in the show and what the makers are banking on for the show’s success. The format of the show appears to be something similar to Bigg Boss, in that the participants are confined to a space for several weeks but here they will have to share their deepest and darkest secrets to survive.

‘Many Rules, One Queen!” says the show’s tagline.

The various promos of the show have promised quite a fiery season and even hinted that the contestants would have to reveal their deepest darkest secrets to survive the game. Starting February 27, Lock Upp will stream 24X7 on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

However, it has landed itself in legal trouble even before its release. A Hyderabad businessman called Sanober Baig has filed copyright case against the show and has accused Lock Upp producer Abhishek Rege of stealing his idea.

In an exclusive conversation with Indianexpress.com, Baig said, “I registered my idea with the association back in 2018. I then got a director Shantanu Re to work with me on the same. We had pitched this idea to even Star Plus but nothing worked out. And then due to the pandemic, things further got delayed. I have been in touch with Abhishek Rege for a long time and had several meetings about the subject in Hyderabad. He promised that once the market gets better, we will get going. A week back, I saw my dreams turned into someone else’s reality.”

However, the case does not seem to have affected it as the show goes live tonight.

Wondering when and where to watch it? We are here to help. You have two streaming platforms to choose from — MX Player and AltBalaji from 10 pm tonight (Sunday, February 27).