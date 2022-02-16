Lock Upp trailer: Kangana Ranaut says ‘India’s most controversial celebs’ will be stripped of their clothes, secrets

Kangana Ranaut gave a sneak peek into the torture she is set to unleash on a set of celebrity contestants in her upcoming show Lock Upp. Far from their plush lifestyle, they will be left handcuffed and jailed, or at least that’s what we saw in the show’s trailer that was released on Wednesday.

In the video, Kangana appears as a jailer of sorts, putting her ‘boss-lady’ attitude on display. She says staying locked up in the show is no less than a nightmare. In her words, “Ab kapade utarenge, toh sabke saamne (They’ll be uncovered in front of everyone).”

Kangana called Lock Upp “the biggest reality show” and its participants “India’s most controversial celebrities.” Considering the colour red has become synonymous with hostage-like situation on screen (Squid Game and Money Heist), the contestants in the trailer are also seen wearing red jumpsuits.

Ekta Kapoor, who’s bankrolled the show shared the trailer on social media with the text “Many Rules, One Queen!” As per the makers, Lock Upp will put the celebrity contestants through compelling tasks and dramatic situations as they fight to survive the jail.

Lock Upp marks Kangana Ranaut’s digital debut. She is set to turn the host for ALTBalaji and MX Player’s captive reality show, that will see 16 celebrities getting ‘jailed’ for a period of 72 days, with Kangana pulling the strings. Being touted as one-of-a-kind show, Lock Upp will begin streaming on February 27.

So far, names like Aditya Singh Rajput, Anushka Sen, Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal are being speculated as the contestants. Other names like Poonam Pandey, Harsh Beniwal, Urfi Javed, Manav Gohil, Baseer Ali, Miesha Iyer-Ieshaan Sehgaal are also doing the rounds.