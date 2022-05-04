scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Lock Upp: Warden Tejasswi Prakash to unleash ‘atyaachaar’ with jailor Karan Kundrra on Kangana Ranaut’s show

Tejasswi Prakash, who is currently seen playing the lead role in Naagin 6, will appear in Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp with special powers.

May 4, 2022 9:18:19 pm
lock upp tejasswi prakash promoLock Upp is heading towards its finale.

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash is set to enter Lock Upp as host Kangana Ranaut‘s Warden. Tejasswi will enter the reality show as ‘Queen’s Warden’ with a special power ‘Queen Card’. She will join real life beau Karan Kundrra, who’s the jailor on the show.

The makers released a teaser ahead of Tejasswi’s appearance on Lock Upp. The actor, who is currently seen playing the lead role in Naagin 6, will, in fact, be in her character.

In the video, Tejasswi Prakash promises to unleash some ‘atyaachaar’ (tyranny) on the surviving contestants, including Shivam Sharma and Prince Narula who are, so far, the confirmed finalists.

Tejasswi shared her excitement about being part of Lock Upp. She said in a statement, “I am ecstatic to enter the show as the power-packed Warden. The love I share with my fans and the show drew me here in this badass jail, and I can’t wait to bring new twists and turns with the controversial kaidis and Karan.”

Lock Upp streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

