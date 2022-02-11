Lock Upp teaser: Kangana Ranaut takes on ‘nepotism’ and ‘B-grade strugglers’, says it’s payback time

Kangana Ranaut’s first digital outing Lock Upp has been making headlines ever since it was announced. After sharing the first look, the actor on Friday shared the first teaser of the captive reality show. Going by the teaser, it seems like Kangana will be a no holds barred host and she will even give it back to her naysayers.

In the video, Kangana enters the stage dressed in a black and silver gown with embellishments. She goes on to say, “Iss duniya mein do type ke log hai. Ek jo mujhe pasand karte hai and dusre woh B-grade strugglers, jo meri burai karke news mein rehte hai (There are two kind of people in this world. One who like me and the other, the B-grade strugglers, who stay in news by putting me down).”

The actor then goes on to say that those haters tried to keep her mum by filing FIRs or using the ‘nepotism’ formula, and made her life a 24X7 reality show. “But now it’s my turn as I am bringing the baap of the biggest reality show. This is my jail, with my rules, where 16 controversial celebrities will be locked in. And I will decide what happens to the celebrities,” Kangana adds in Hindi.

“Mera jail hai aisa, na chalegi bhaigiri na papa ka paisa! Get ready for #LockUpp streaming FREE from 27th Feb on @mxplayer and @altbalaji. Trailer out on 16th Feb,” she captioned the post while sharing the teaser.

During the launch of Lock Upp, Kangana Ranaut said that she wanted to do something exciting for a long while. “I loved the concept and Ekta had developed a brilliant show. This is why I said yes to it.”

Calling her a disrupter, Ekta Kapoor also revealed that Kangana was the first choice for her as this show required an unabashed personality. The actor also revealed that like most of her projects, she is very involved with Lock Upp. “I have already seen every contestant’s profile and want to know their history. It’s going to be an intense show,” she added.

Coming to contestants, sources say that Ekta Kapoor is yet to approve the final list of celebrities who will be locked inside the jail. However, actors like Aditya Singh Rajput, Anushka Sen are said to be confirmed, while Sushmita Sen’s former boyfriend Rohman Shawl may also come on board. Other names like Poonam Pandey, Harsh Beniwal, Urfi Javed, Manav Gohil, author Om Swami, Baseer Ali, Miesha Iyer-Ieshaan Sehgaal are also doing the rounds on the internet.

The format of Lock Upp will see 16 contestants being locked inside jail cells for 72 days, while Kangana will be the host. With the power of 50 percent votes, the actor will also be seen taking decisions on who stays in the show. The makers have promised that Lock Upp will be ‘controversial’ and they are even expecting many FIRs. The show will stream on ALTBalaji and MX Player.