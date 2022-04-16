Ekta Kapoor lists her top 5 Lock Upp contestants, scolds Munawar: ‘You were so good. What happened?’

Ekta Kapoor paid a visit to the jail sets of Lock Upp in Saturday’s episode, to celebrate five years of her ALTBalaji streaming platform. On the episode, she named her five favourite ‘kaidis’ on the show, hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

“I will tell them on their face about my most favourite contestants. The most badass contestant for me is Payal. Number two is my favourite ‘paapi gudiya’ Azma Fallah. Anjali, I love you. I think you got the game only after you got out of the blue team. Fourth is Zeeshan, good looking and bad**s. Munawar, you and Poonam will be my number five,” Ekta said in a promo video shared on social media.

Ekta told Munawar Faruqui he was playing well at the start of the season but now, he has slipped down to the fifth position on her list. “You were so good in the beginning. Now, what happened? You were one of my favourites. Now, you are trailing five with Poonam. It is not cool,” she told him. She also asked the male contestants to pull up their socks and become more active in the game. “I am sorry to say that boys are not a patch on the girls. Boys, you have to be bad**s or you won’t survive,” she concluded.

Queens spotted! 🤩🤩 Get ready for blockbuster entertainment as @EktaaRKapoor herself enters the badass jail. 🎉 Watch the 5th Year Anniversary celebration on the Judgement Day episode of #LockUpp, streaming tonight at 10:30 pm. Play the @LockuppGame now.#HighFiveForALT pic.twitter.com/2c3OEqhHFc — ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) April 16, 2022

Ekta and Kangana also informed the Lock Upp contestants that the show has garnered over 300 million views. The show currently features Munawar, Poonam Pandey, Zeeshan Khan, Payal Rohatgi, Mandana Karimi, Saisha Shinde, Kaaranvir Bohra and others. Lock Upp is available to stream on MXPlayer and ALTBalaji.