Lock Upp teaser: Jailers Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh want inmates to ‘own’ their truth

Netflix has dropped the first teaser of their upcoming show Lock Upp: Sach ya Saza, hosted by actor Riteish Deshmukh and filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan. The captive reality series, set to run for 6 weeks with zero escape for 14 celebrities, is set to bring a lot of drama starting June 27.

The video opens with Farah complaining about putting her behind bars, as Riteish replies, “No matter how big you are, you can always be put on trial.” When asked about the allegations against her, the actor says, “You’ve dropped from the big screen to social media platforms, from Master of Dance to Master of Naan?”

“People are just jealous of me,” the choreographer answers. The duo were seen standing in a prison setting, laying the premise of the show. The teaser then introduces Riteish and Farah as ‘Jailers’, who kept emphasising that the only way to survive the lock up is by ‘owning your truth’.

Check out the teaser:

The show will place 14 popular personalities as ‘inmates’ inside a controlled, high-pressure jail, cutting them off from the outside world. They will have to fight challenging tasks in every episode, face punishments and make their own alliances. Lock Up: Sach ya Saza will give celebs an opportunity to reveal their real personalities beyond the public image.

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While talking about the upcoming show in a statement, Riteish Deshmukh said, “What makes Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa engaging is that it’s a reflection of the times we live in, and that can be both fun and fascinating. Every contestant enters with their truth and a strategy, but inside Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa, everything gets tested. Farah and I will have a front-row seat to every twist, conflict, and revelation. One thing is certain: nobody walks out the same.”

Farah Khan added, “Across my career, I’ve seen a lot, but Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa is a different beast. No filters, no retakes, just famous people attempting to reveal their true selves, under real pressure. That’s where the asli entertainment begins. Riteish and I have very different styles, which makes this chaos even more fun. If you think you’ve seen drama before, think again… Netflix has ensured this is drama ka bhi baap.”

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The second season of Lock Upp comes after the first part’s success in 2022. Hosted by Kangana Ranaut, the reality show streamed on Amazon MX Player and became one of the most famous shows of the year. Comedian Munawar Faruqui won the first season, while contestants including, Payal Rohatgi, Anjali Arora, Poonam Pandey, and Shivam Sharma also gained a lot of popularity.

Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa is a collaboration between Netflix and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms Ltd. The episodes of the show will stream every Sat-Wed at 8:00 PM, exclusively on Netflix.