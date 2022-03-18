Lock Upp: Karanvir Bohra votes out Siddharth Sharma from Kangana Ranaut’s show

In a shocking twist, Siddharth Sharma was locked out from Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp. On Thursday, jailor Karan Kundrra brought an offer to Kaaranvir Bohra of getting to spend some quality time with his family. In exchange, he had to vote out one among Siddharth, Shivam Sharma and Ali Merchant.

The Naagin actor eventually chose the temptation and named Siddharth as the one to get evicted. Now, Karanvir will get to spend some time with wife Teejay Sidhu and his daughters. The eviction will air on the Friday episode.

Having started his career with Splitsvilla, Siddharth Sharma rose to fame playing the lead in Puncch Beat. He entered the show with the spirit to win with his charm. While his nok-jhok with co-contestant Shivam Sharma kept fans entertained, host Kangana Ranaut, last weekend, mentioned how he wasn’t giving any content to the show.

With Siddharth’s eviction, Lock Upp now has Kaaranvir Bohra, Payal Rohatgi, Babita Phogat, Poonam Pandey, Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, Nisha Rawal, Ali Merchant, Sara Khan, Saisha Shinde and Shivam Sharma as contestants.

Lock Upp streams 24X7 on ALTBalaji and MX Player.