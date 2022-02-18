ALTBalaji gives sneak peek of Lock Upp’s second contestant, fans say it is comedian Munawar Faruqui

ALTBalaji and MX Player’s Lock Upp is all set to premiere next weekend. The Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show will see 16 controversial contestants getting locked up in jail as they fight for survival. On Friday, the makers shared a video revealing their second contestant, who seems to be a controversial comedian. As the caption hinted at the performer’s shows getting cancelled, fans were quick to speculate that it is Munawar Faruqui.

In the video, a young man is seen performing a stand-up routine, and soon policemen raid the location. As they order him to stop, he asks them if the country has no freedom of speech. The police take him into custody, saying that they have received a complaint against him. “Contestant No – 2 Arrested. From one controversy to another, cancelled shows se hain yeh bothered. Guess who’s in #LockUpp?,” the caption of the video read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

Given the incident portrayed in the trailer has a close resemblance to what happened with Munawar Faruqui, fans tagged the comedian on the post asking for his confirmation.

At the trailer launch of Lock Upp, Ekta Kapoor had shared hints about the first three contestants. She shared one contestant would be a comedian who hasn’t performed for a long time. The other contestant would be a female celebrity who accused her husband of domestic violence and the third contestant would be an actor who runs her own app.

Lock Upp marks Kangana Ranaut’s digital debut. She is set to host the one-of-a-kind captive reality show, that will see 16 celebrities getting ‘jailed’ for a period of 72 days, with Kangana pulling the strings. Starting February 27, the show will stream 24X7 on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

So far, names like Aditya Singh Rajput, Anushka Sen, Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal are making the rounds on the internet. Other names like Poonam Pandey, Harsh Beniwal, Urfi Javed, Manav Gohil, Baseer Ali, Miesha Iyer-Ieshaan Sehgaal are also doing the rounds.