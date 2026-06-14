Lock Upp Season 2 contestants: Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi confirmed for show
As Lock Upp Season 2 gears up for its premiere, the first list of probable contestants is out and popular names like Shilpa Shinde, Uravshi Dholakia, Rashami Desai and others are said to be joining the reality show.
Ekta Kapoor-backed digital captive reality show Lock Upp first premiered in 2022 on Alt Balaji, where 16 controversial contestants were locked up in a prison-style set up for 72 days. The first season was hosted by Kangana Ranaut, and comedian-turned-actor Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner. Four years later, the show’s second season is ready to roll out on Netflix on June 27. The latest season will be hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. Amid growing buzz around the potential contestants for this season, SCREEN has learned of a few names that have been confirmed.
Lock Upp Season 2 confirmed contestants
This year, Lock Upp Season 2 will feature 14 celebrities, and according to the show’s promo, the inmates will battle for survival and also open up about their darkest secrets. According to our sources, Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja, popular TV actress Shivangi Joshi, and actress Shilpa Shinde, who was recently embroiled in a controversy after she confessed to pressing false sexual harassment charges against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli, have been confirmed for the show.
In the promo for Lock Upp Season 2, host Farah Khan hinted that a celebrity who recently underwent a dramatic weight loss transformation would be among the contestants. Following this, reports suggested that actor Ram Kapoor could be joining the captive reality show. Sources also tell SCREEN that influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, who was recently seen on a special episode of the The Great Indian Kapil Show, is also being considered for the show.
Other contestants who are reportedly confirmed to be a part of Lock Upp Season 2 are Splitsvilla contestants Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Choudhary, former Bigg Boss contestants Priyank Sharma, Vikas Gupta, Rashami Desai, Puneet Superstar, Archana Gautam, Urvashi Dholakia, Pranit More, Asim Riaz, Kusha Kapila and Harshad Chopra.
While the final 14 names will only be revealed on the show’s premiere, the impressive list of celebrities has certainly left fans very excited.
About LockUpp Season 2
Set to stream on Netflix from June 27, LockUpp Season 2’s theme this year is Sach Ya Sazaa. In the show’s promo, Jailers Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh said that this year the contestants will be expected to own their truth. Talking about joining the latest season, Riteish said in a statement, “What makes Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa engaging is that it’s a reflection of the times we live in, and that can be both fun and fascinating. Every contestant enters with their truth and a strategy, but inside Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa, everything gets tested. Farah and I will have a front-row seat to every twist, conflict, and revelation. One thing is certain: nobody walks out the same.”
Farah Khan added, “Across my career, I’ve seen a lot, but Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa is a different beast. No filters, no retakes, just famous people attempting to reveal their true selves, under real pressure. That’s where the asli entertainment begins. Riteish and I have very different styles, which makes this chaos even more fun. If you think you’ve seen drama before, think again… Netflix has ensured this is drama ka bhi baap.”
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Lock Upp will stream on Netflix from Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm for six weeks.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More