Lock Upp Season 2 contestants: Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi confirmed for show

Ekta Kapoor-backed digital captive reality show Lock Upp first premiered in 2022 on Alt Balaji, where 16 controversial contestants were locked up in a prison-style set up for 72 days. The first season was hosted by Kangana Ranaut, and comedian-turned-actor Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner. Four years later, the show’s second season is ready to roll out on Netflix on June 27. The latest season will be hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. Amid growing buzz around the potential contestants for this season, SCREEN has learned of a few names that have been confirmed.

Lock Upp Season 2 confirmed contestants

This year, Lock Upp Season 2 will feature 14 celebrities, and according to the show’s promo, the inmates will battle for survival and also open up about their darkest secrets. According to our sources, Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja, popular TV actress Shivangi Joshi, and actress Shilpa Shinde, who was recently embroiled in a controversy after she confessed to pressing false sexual harassment charges against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli, have been confirmed for the show.