Lock Upp: Saisha Shinde confesses love for Munawar Faruqui, Nisha Rawal opens up about the ‘other man’

Kangana Ranaut was back on Lock Upp last weekend for the ‘Judgement Day’. While the episodes saw the exit of Siddharth Sharma and Babita Phogat, secrets about other contestants also tumbled out of the closet.

On Sunday’s episode, Kangana quizzed Saisha Shinde about her affection towards Munawar Faruqui. While the celebrity designer confessed that she has feelings for the comedian, she also shared how his jokes sometimes cross the line and hurt her. Munawar tried to defend himself by sharing how he considers Saisha as a close friend and may have cracked inappropriate jokes sometimes. Later his ill-informed discussion around the transgender community left Kangana and Nisha quite upset.

Saisha, on her part, continued to express her feelings loud and clear. When the host informed that Munawar and Anjali’s friendship is loved by fans, with them even creating a hashtag Munjali, the designer seemed quite upset. She claimed that she will assure it soon changes to Munaisha. Munawar and Saisha were later also seen having a discussion where the former mentioned how she shouldn’t have any hopes of anything happening between them. Munawar even confessed that he is already in love with someone else.

Another shocking twist in the episode came when Nisha Rawal confessed that she got attracted to another man while being married. The actor shared that her marriage with Karan Mehra had been on the rocks for a long time. And after she suffered a miscarriage, her mental health was badly affected. Given she wasn’t getting the attention and affection she desired, Nisha became close with an old friend. She shared that she even kissed him once but confessed the same to her then-husband, who said they will work on their marriage.

Getting all teary-eyed, Nisha shared that while she always knew that her marriage had failed, this incident made her realise that something major was amiss. She also told Kangana that even then she didn’t let go of her emotional connect because she believed in her former husband, who kept breaking her trust.

Kangana Ranaut impressed with Poonam Pandey’s seductress avatar shared that she should start giving training to other women. She also pulled up Kaaranvir Bohra for revealing all his secrets on the show, losing the chance to use them to save himself. Shivam Sharma was also complimented by the host for playing the game with passion.

Tonight, Lock Upp will see Sara Khan and Ali Merchant getting into an argument once again. As Ali will try to talk to Sara, the Bidaai actor will share that she doesn’t want to talk to a man, who is crawling up her shoulders. She will also accuse him of spoiling her life and career because the controversy around their marriage is still talked about today. Ali, on his part, will say that it was all Sara’s mistake and it’s time that she owns up to it.