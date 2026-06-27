Lock Upp Season 2: Akanksha Chamola confirms divorce with Gaurav Khanna

Lock Upp Season 2 Confirmed Contestants List: Netflix India’s highly anticipated show Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa premiered tonight at 8 pm. With Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh as hosts, 15 contestants entered the show.

This season brings some fresh faces stepping into the reality space, and after some years, a reality show has managed to bring in some big names from television under one roof. While six contestants for the show were already announced, the remaining 9 were also unveiled tonight.

Here are the 15 celebrities participating in Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa

1. Ram Kapoor

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Bade Acche Lagte Hai actor Ram Kapoor, who was said to have a rift with Ekta Kapoor, proved everyone wrong when he participated on the show. At the show’s premiere, the senior actor got into an argument with Shreya Kalra over an old controversy.

At the show’s press conference, Ram Kapoor had said, “I had never thought I would do a show like this. I am not at all ready, but I am hoping for the best. To anyone who will be watching this show, I want to promise them: people know me very well, but I am doing this show with the utmost honesty. I will own my truth like no one can imagine.”

2. Pamala Serena

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Entrepreneur-turned-actress Pamala Serena, who was earlier seen on Desi Bling, has now joined the Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh-hosted show. Stepping into the reality space, Pamala said in a press statement, “I said yes to Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa because it’s the perfect show for me. In Desi Bling, I was the ‘Komolika’, the villain, but audiences have only seen one side of my personality so far. My sassiness and how I am as a diva didn’t fully come through there, and I’m excited for people to finally see that side of me.”

3. Shivangi Joshi

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One of the highest-paid actresses on Indian television, Shivangi Joshi, is now on Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa. Ahead of stepping into the new territory, Shivangi exclusively told SCREEN, “I am going with a clean slate. While people think of me as a sweet, docile girl, that’s also me, but I am much more than that. You will get to see the stronger side, too. I have been in a very protective environment; I have never travelled alone, so this is going to be the biggest challenge for me, to be on my own and handle things myself. I have never done that; you might get to see a Shivangi 2.0 on the show.”

4. Dheeraj Dhoopar

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TV superstar Dheeraj Dhoopar also made his captive reality show debut after being a part of shows like Kundali Bhagya, Sasural Simar Ka, among others. Exclusively talking to SCREEN, Dheeraj had said, “I am a bit nervous, this is a new space for me as a person and an artiste. In my acting career of 17 years, I have never done a captive reality show. But I am a Balaji boy, so it’s like home ground for me. And what’s better than Netflix, Balaji, and Dheeraj Dhoopar coming together?”

5. Akanksha Choudhary

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Model, influencer, and now a reality show star, Akanksha Choudhary, who was last seen on Spiltsvilla 16, has also joined the show. Sharing her excitement and nervousness, Akanksha said in a press statement, “I feel in my last reality show, there were many allegations that were not cleared. Lock Upp Sach ya Sazaa will give me the space to do that. I know there will be a lot of madness, but I know I will enjoy it. This time, I am going only to win and come back.”

6. Yogesh Rawat

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Yogesh Rawat is a dancer, influencer, and reality show star who participated in Roadies and Spiltsvilla 16. Yogesh said in a press statement, “The biggest reason I said yes to this is Netflix. In one reality show, I received a lot of love, and in another, I saw India-level hate. After my first show, I think a little arrogance and certain habits stayed with me, and in the second show, I became too conscious of how I was being perceived.”

7. Shreya Kalra

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In the latest promo, influencer Shreya Kalra was also revealed as the show’s seventh official contestant. At the grand premiere of the show, she was seen confronting Ram Kapoor. Talking about joining the show, Shreya said in a press statement, “Two reasons that made me say yes to the show: Netflix and Ekta Kapoor. I feel I am very entertaining-there should be cameras on me 24/7, which is why Lock Upp is the perfect fit. For 5 years, I have been making content day in and day out. Today, working with Netflix is a dream come true. I will treat Farah and Riteish as my mentors- I am not really scared but inspired. I think Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa will be a therapy for me.”

8. Sunita Ahuja

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Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, is also participating in Netflix India’s captive reality show. Since this is her first captive show, Sunita revealed, in an interview with SCREEN, that her husband, Govinda, was quite nervous about her participation.

Also Read: ‘I’ve kept my wife like a flower’: Sunita says Govinda ‘tensed’ about her doing Lock Upp

9. Akanksha Chamola aka Akanksha Khanna

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Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna’s wife, Akanksha Chamola, is also stepping into the reality space with Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa.

10. Harshad Chopda

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TV heartthrob Harshad Chopda, who has been a part of shows like Bade Acche Lagte Hai 4, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bepannah, will also be seen on Ekta Kapoor’s reality show.

11. Madhuri Grover

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Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover’s wife, Madhuri Grover, is also making her television debut with Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa. Madhuri is an entrepreneur and philanthropist. Her husband, Ashneer Grover, hosted Rise and Fall last year.

12. Varun Yadav aka Laila

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YouTube creator Varun Yadav, popularly known as Laila, will also be seen on the show. Varun has a fan following of 2.1 million on Instagram and 6.64 lakh subscribers on YouTube. Varun’s best friend, Aarush Bhola, had participated in Rise and Fall last year.

13. Sufi Motiwala

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Fashion commentator and social media influencer Sufi Motiwala, who was last seen in Traitors Season 1, will take part in the latest instalment of Lock Upp.

14. Riyaz Aly

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Actor and social media influencer Riyaz Aly will also be seen on the show. Riyaz comes with an Instagram following of 26.6 million and has also featured in various music videos.

15. Shreshta Iyer

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Cricketer Shreyas Iyer’s sister, Shreshta Iyer, who is also a reel creator, will be joining the reality show. Sharing why she chose to participate in the show, Shreshta said in a press statement, “I’ve faced a lot of trolling over the years, but I’ve learned to grow through it. Most people know me as Shreyas’ sister, but I’m here to create my own identity and be recognized for who I am. Lock Upp feels like the perfect platform to show a different side of me and let people know my story beyond that label.”

Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa premiere highlights

At the premiere night, the contestants were asked to choose their cellmates. Ram Kapoor was also confronted by Farah and Ritiesh about the controversial statements he made in the past. Shreya Kalra also slammed Ram for his g**gr*pe comment and asked him to apologize to women. Ram said he has apologized once and wouldn’t do it again. Shivangi Joshi and Sufi Motiwala also opposed Ram’s point of view. Ram said, “I respect all your opinions, but I will be the way I am, and I would love to get to know all of you.”

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Later, Shreya Kalra also got into an argument with Akanksha and Yogesh. Following this, Farah and Riteish warned the contestants to maintain decorum. Following this, Sunita Ahuja was confronted over the statements she made about her husband, Govinda. She accused the actor of cheating on her in the past, and also accepted the statements she made about him. Harshad Chopda confessed he has been ungrateful about his stardom, while Shivangi addressed accusations about being boring and staying stuck in her TV bahu image. Sharing a secret about him, Harshad Chopda got emotional and said, “I used to be socially active in the industry when I was new, but then my girlfriend cheated on me with my best friend, and that incident made me wary of people. Nobody knew this; it happened in 2010. I am very needy and usually become dependent on people; now I get scared of relationships.”

Sufi Motiwala accused Varun Yadav, aka Laila, of making him uncomfortable at a party and also trying to bully him. Farah and Riteish also called out Varun’s content as objectionable and rage-baiting. Later, Gaurav Khanna’s wife, Akanksha Chamola, joined the stage, where she said, “People think I am an attention seeker and fame digger. I thrive off my husband’s popularity. I own being an attention seeker, people who hate me for it will end up loving me. Being Gaurav’s wife is one part of me, but there is more to me.”

Later, Akanksha went on to share a secret on stage and revealed, “Gaurav and I are getting divorced, we have been living separately for a year. It has not been public. It was a mutual decision; we have been sitting on this for the last year. We don’t think we are compatible; we see a different future. There is no bad blood between us. This all stirred up when he was on Bigg Boss. This will be big news for the families.”

About Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa

While the show has started on quite an intense note, how relationships unfold remains to be seen. Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa will air on Netflix India for six weeks. Fresh episodes will drop every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm. A few wild-card contestants are also expected to join the show.