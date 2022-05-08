Anjali Arora on whether bond with Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui affected her winning chances: ‘I may not understand the game but will not blame him’

Anjali Arora rose to fame with her short form dance video on social media. With more than 10 million followers to her credit, she entered Lock Upp with the hope to become its queen. However, on Saturday, the 21-year-old ended her journey in the third position, with bestie Munawar Faruqui winning the trophy and Payal Rohatgi emerging as the first runner-up of the Kangana Ranaut-hosted show.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Anjali Arora shared that while she is disappointed, she is proud of the journey she lived in Lock Upp. “I am really very happy even though there is a bit of regret. There was some shortcoming as I couldn’t win the show. However at this young age I really got to learn a lot. I want to promise all my fans that whatever I do next, another reality show or another project, I promise jeet ke aaungi (will win it),” she shared with a smile.

Anjali’s journey in the game was incomplete without Munawar Faruqui, as they shared a close bond. While the two kept saying it was an organic real equation, the social media star had recently confessed to Payal that she feels he befriended her for the game. Laughing at the incident, Anjali said her conversation was as part of her manipulation strategy.

Talking about her bond, the runner-up said, “We are best friends. It was a bond that survived for the entire season. We have been friends since the first day and will always be friends, even after the show. I am so happy he won the show as he was well deserving. He has really worked hard for the game and deserves this victory,” she said.

Many of her fans do believe that she invested more on the friendship than the game, which caused her the loss. Denying the same, Anjali said, “I won’t like to make that an excuse. My friendship with Munawar is a different side. I may not understand a lot about reality shows but I will never blame him. I am sure there’s a lot of good things lined up for me in the future.”

On asked what is she taking back home and will miss about Lock Upp, Anjali Arora said, “Bohot zyada pyaar and yaadein (a lot of love and memories). And I will miss the yard area walks a lot.”

As she concluded the chat, the content creator said that the first thing she wants to do now is visit a Gurudwara. “I am yet to get a grasp of what’s going on in the outside world. I really have no idea of what happened and what lies ahead. But I can assure Anjalians that whatever I do next, I will kill it,” said Anjali Arora.

Lock Upp streamed on ALTBalaji and MXPlayer.