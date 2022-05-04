Lock Upp evicted contestant Poonam Pandey says ‘Munjali’ is scripted: ‘It’s disgusting and nasty’

After losing the last arena task, Poonam Pandey was evicted from Lock Upp on Tuesday. Post her exit, the actor said she is binge-watching her footage to know how she did on the Kangana Ranaut-hosted show. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Poonam called Lock Upp a wonderful experience and said she was ‘great’ in the game, adding, “It was a priceless experience for me. I will never forget this.”

While Poonam had a great start on the show, she failed to maintain the momentum. Confessing that the last two weeks had been mentally taxing for her, the actor said, “I was in a lot of physical pain. It became quite difficult for me as certain pain also has history. All that lead to a difficult time. Also, being backstabbed by my close friends left me heartbroken.”

When asked if it was Munawar Faruqui or Saisha Shinde’s betrayal that hurt her more, she replied, “None of them. It was Anjali Arora’s betrayal that affected me. Anjali was all fake and I was shocked people could even be so deceiving. It was quite shocking.”

Also Read | Lock Upp contestant Vinit Kakar reacts to being called ‘tharki’ by Poonam Pandey

As we discussed her friends, we quizzed Poonam Pandey on ‘Munjali’. While a lot of fans love the pair, many question Munawar and Anjali’s bond saying it’s only for the game. Sharing her take, Poonam said, “From what I have seen and got to know from Kangana ma’am, they have partners outside. Thus I think it’s disgusting that they can go to this extent even when they have someone outside. They must be watching them expressing love to others. You cannot do that to your loved one. It’s a reality show, and it’s so sad that they are scripting such things. They are my friends but I think it’s so wrong. I haven’t seen Munawar doing this but Anjali takes it to a different level. I wonder what Akash (Anjali’s boyfriend) must be thinking. And now it’s not even Munawar but Prince. It’s so nasty.”

While looking back at her journey, the actor said, “There’s nothing that bothered me a lot. I have no regret even though I got betrayed. As I knew it was for the game. Hence everything will be remembered as a happy memory.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@poonampandeyreal)

On the last Judgement Day, when a journalist questioned Poonam Pandey’s ways of getting votes — by promising to go topless on camera — she found support in Kangana Ranaut. The host defended her saying if that’s her talent, she can use it. Speaking about the same, the evicted contestant said, “I was in seventh heaven when she supported me. I have always done what I have with confidence but would get upset if someone said anything negative. Now I will be badass and bindaas. My respect for Kangana actually went up after she stood by me. She respects talent and understands I am not doing anything cheap. I remember when I was given the task to be a seductress princess, she lauded me and said I looked so beautiful.”

As we concluded the chat, Poonam said that while anyone could win the show, her choice would be Munawar and Payal.