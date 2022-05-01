Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi says she was suicidal, Saisha Shinde shares secret about ‘favourite designer’

Payal Rohatgi and Saisha Shinde will reveal their deepest, darkest secret for the one last time in front of Kangana Ranaut on Lock Upp‘s Judgement Day. The two contestants will have to share their secret to save themselves from eviction.

In a promo shared by the makers, Saisha admitted being sexually involved with a designer. “I have never spoken about this before. There is this one favourite designer of mine. When I met him, I was enamoured by him. He called me to his hotel room. I hugged him, and of course, we had s**. He did that with 7-8 boys,” she revealed.

Payal, on the other hand, admitted being in a relationship in which she got addicted to alcohol and indulged in self-harm.

“There was this love angle, which was very detrimental in my personal life. Got heavily into drinking. I used to drink for 48 hours. I used to be on prescribed drugs. I used to be suicidal. I have tried to cut my hands,” she broke down, adding that often she would beg the other person to come back. Currently, Payal is in a long-term relationship with Sangram Singh. Sangram had graced Lock Upp earlier this week. He also proposed Payal for marriage.

Apart from Saisha and Payal, Azma Fallah, Anjali Arora and Poonam Pandey are also in the danger zone. Anjali and Poonam were sent into the bottom two by members of the media on Saturday. Their decision barred Anjali and Poonam to use the chance to save themselves from eviction.

Lock Upp will witness its finale in the next weekend. The show, hosted by Kangana Ranaut, marked the actor’s OTT debut. It streams on ALTBalaji and MXPlayer.