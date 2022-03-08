Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi ‘goes blank’ when asked the name of President of India, says Vasco da Gama first landed in Delhi

Kangana Ranaut‘s Lock Upp is testing its contestants in all imaginable ways. Other than the close-room format that is a favourite of reality shows, the makers also took away contestants’ basic necessities and in a latest task, also tested them for their general knowledge. On Monday, the 16 contestants were assigned a task in which they had to showcase their physical and mental strength.

The blue team and the orange team were asked to choose four members who will showcase their mental and physical strength. While orange team chose Payal Rohatgi and Poonam Pandey to answer GK questions, Nisha Rawal and Sara Khan represented the blue team. Babita Phogat and Siddharth Sharma from the orange team and Shivam Sharma and Tehseen Poonawala from the blue team had to lift weights. Every wrong answer to a question meant Babita, Siddharth, Shivam and Tehseen had to lift additional weight.

As the episode continued, both the teams were asked to the name of the current President of India. Surprisingly, none among Payal, Poonam, Nisha and Sara knew the right answer. Payal, who is very vocal about political issues on the social media handles, went totally blank. Payal, who often creates controversies for her thoughts on Twitter, didn’t know the word limit on the micro-blogging sites.

In 2021, Payal’s Twitter account was suspended twice in a month for violating its rules.

The contestants were also asked – ‘Where did Vasco da Gama first land in India?’ to which Payal wrote ‘Delhi,’ while Nisha and Sara said ‘Goa’. The correct answer is Calicut (now Kozhikode) in Kerala. As the game continued, the contestants faced several questions related to Bollywood as well.

Blue team ki seeti bajaakar jeeta khaana, you can’t miss how Orange team won this khazaana! #LockUpp streaming tonight at 10:30 pm. Watch LIVE 24×7 and stay updated. Play the @Lockuppgame now. pic.twitter.com/cPWoNmW0Oa — ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) March 7, 2022

After a while, the teams used the substitute cards and replaced their members to play the quiz round. While orange team replaced Munawar with Poonam, blue team replaced Saisha with Sara. By the end of the game, orange team was declared the winner of the task.

At present, Lock Upp hosts Nisha Rawal, Karanvir Bohra, Saisha Shinde, Sara Khan, Siddharth Sharma, Shivam Sharma and Poonam Pandey among others. Swami Chakrapani was evicted from the show during its Sunday episode.