Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi accuses Kangana Ranaut of piggybacking on Alia Bhatt for controversies, here’s how she responded

The first episode of Lock Upp may not have been as dramatic as we expected but it had its own spicy moments. Be it host Kangana Ranaut saying she wants to give a death sentence to Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey showing remorse for past controversies to Saisha Shinder and Swami Chakrapani getting into a war of words over the former’s ‘natural self’, there were many standout moments. However, it was the tiff between Payal Rohatgi and Kangana Ranaut that became the highlight of the episode.

As per the format of the show, contestants were put behind bars accusations they have faced from the public. They were also grilled by selected media, who joined Kangana on stage. The host mentioned how Payal has been brought on the show because she is accused of being a parasite, and rising to fame by piggybacking on controversies. As she defended herself stating how she only wants the best for her nation, a journalist quizzed Payal why she was on the show, given she had spoken ill about Ekta Kapoor’s streaming platform ALTBalaji a few years back.

To this Payal mentioned how people contradict their beliefs as they evolve, and referred to Kangana and Ekta’s past differences. She mentioned how they now are in good terms and working together. Upset at being dragged into the answer by her, Kangana Ranaut told Payal not to piggyback on her. She asked her to talk about her own experiences and not discuss her equations.

Payal tried to make peace with Kangana, saying that she only took her name because she was sitting in front of her. As the Queen actor continued to put her down saying how she uses others for attention, Payal asked, “Why then do you use others’ names? I can also say that you piggyback on Alia Bhatt’s name and Gangubai Kathiawadi for the sake of grabbing attention.”

Shocked at the allegations, Kangana replied saying that she doesn’t need others as she believes in creating her own controversies, and has only personal opinions to share. She also mentioned how Payal proved her allegations that she is a parasite indeed and has no relevant personal opinions.

Kangana Ranaut has been taking pot-shots at Alia and her film Gangubai Kathiawadi. She wrote, “This Friday 200cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office … for a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act… biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting…yeh nahi sudhrenge (these people won’t change) no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films … Bollywood is destined for doom jab tak movie mafia has power.”

Alia on her part broke her streak of silence on the matter by quoting from the Bhagavad Gita. “Lord Krishna had said in The Gita, inaction in action. That’s what I will say,” she said at a press event for the film in Kolkata, as reported by Zoom.