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Lock Upp party: Farah Khan celebrates Shreya Kalra’s victory; Arjun Kapoor, Mouni Roy join
Harshad Chopda, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sunita Ahuja, Yogesh Rawat, Sufi Motiwala, Akanksha Chamola, Arjun Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and Ektaa Kapoor, among others, attended Farah Khan’s Lock Upp 2 party.
Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan hosted a party at her Mumbai residence to celebrate the success of Netflix reality show Lock Upp Season 2: Sach Ya Sazaa. The star-studded bash brought together the show’s winner Shreya Kalra, contestants, crew members and several other celebrities.
Several familiar faces from the entertainment industry attended the party, including Harshad Chopda, Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife, along with contestants such as Sunita Ahuja, Yogesh Rawat, Sufi Motiwala, Akanksha Chamola, Varun Yadav, Akanksha Choudhary, Pamala Serena, Riyaz Aly and Shreshta Iyer.
Farah Khan also shared glimpses from the celebration on social media, featuring celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and Ektaa Kapoor.
Sharing pictures and videos from the bash, Farah wrote, “Epic success party for an epic season!! #Lockupp.”
See all the insdie Lock Upp party videos here:
teen fds me kalesh karne ke baad teeno jan ‘ishq ladaye’ pe dance kar rahe hai 😭
#lockupp2 pic.twitter.com/qVpH3jt088
— ⱼₑₑₗ (@ranjeeluv) August 5, 2026
I think Harshad has finally realized how two faced Anabella is. That’s probably why he didn’t look comfortable when Ekta tried to bring him and her together.
But ,he is genuinely enjoying his dance with Shreya, and I absolutely love their jodi. ❤️#HarshadChopda #LockUpp2…
— 𝑨𝒗𝒚𝒂𝒂𝒏🦭 (@avyyaan) August 6, 2026
ye varun haar interview me pam ki burai karne ke baad 😭 #lockupp2 pic.twitter.com/j2tRZiqjv3
— ⱼₑₑₗ (@ranjeeluv) August 5, 2026
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The celebration marked the end of a dramatic season filled with emotional revelations, intense challenges and memorable moments inside the Lock Upp house.
Shreya Kalra emerged as the winner of Lock Upp Season 2, taking home the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 1 crore.
The second season of Lock Upp 2, which premiered on June 27 this year, featured 15 contestants who entered the Lock Upp with three secrets each. Throughout the competition, contestants were challenged to reveal personal truths while facing demanding physical and mental tasks.
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