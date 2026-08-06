Lock Upp party: Farah Khan celebrates Shreya Kalra’s victory; Arjun Kapoor, Mouni Roy join

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan hosted a party at her Mumbai residence to celebrate the success of Netflix reality show Lock Upp Season 2: Sach Ya Sazaa. The star-studded bash brought together the show’s winner Shreya Kalra, contestants, crew members and several other celebrities.

Several familiar faces from the entertainment industry attended the party, including Harshad Chopda, Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife, along with contestants such as Sunita Ahuja, Yogesh Rawat, Sufi Motiwala, Akanksha Chamola, Varun Yadav, Akanksha Choudhary, Pamala Serena, Riyaz Aly and Shreshta Iyer.

Farah Khan also shared glimpses from the celebration on social media, featuring celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and Ektaa Kapoor.