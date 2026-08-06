Lock Upp party: Farah Khan celebrates Shreya Kalra’s victory; Arjun Kapoor, Mouni Roy join

Harshad Chopda, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sunita Ahuja, Yogesh Rawat, Sufi Motiwala, Akanksha Chamola, Arjun Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and Ektaa Kapoor, among others, attended Farah Khan’s Lock Upp 2 party.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readBengaluruAug 6, 2026 03:59 PM IST
lock up 2Farah Khan hosted a star-studded Lock Upp Season 2 success party on Wednesday night.
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Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan hosted a party at her Mumbai residence to celebrate the success of Netflix reality show Lock Upp Season 2: Sach Ya Sazaa. The star-studded bash brought together the show’s winner Shreya Kalra, contestants, crew members and several other celebrities.

Several familiar faces from the entertainment industry attended the party, including Harshad Chopda, Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife, along with contestants such as Sunita Ahuja, Yogesh Rawat, Sufi Motiwala, Akanksha Chamola, Varun Yadav, Akanksha Choudhary, Pamala Serena, Riyaz Aly and Shreshta Iyer.

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Farah Khan also shared glimpses from the celebration on social media, featuring celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and Ektaa Kapoor.

Sharing pictures and videos from the bash, Farah wrote, “Epic success party for an epic season!! #Lockupp.”

See all the insdie Lock Upp party videos here:

 

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The celebration marked the end of a dramatic season filled with emotional revelations, intense challenges and memorable moments inside the Lock Upp house.

Shreya Kalra emerged as the winner of Lock Upp Season 2, taking home the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 1 crore.

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The second season of Lock Upp 2, which premiered on June 27 this year, featured 15 contestants who entered the Lock Upp with three secrets each. Throughout the competition, contestants were challenged to reveal personal truths while facing demanding physical and mental tasks.

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