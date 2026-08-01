Lock Upp: Pamela Serena says Ram Kapoor ‘almost tried to attack me’; actor apologises

Ram Kapoor has frequently found himself at the centre of heated arguments inside Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. In the latest episode, the actor was once again drawn into the spotlight after stepping into a clash between fellow contestants Pamela Serena and Varun Yadav. What started as an argument between the two soon escalated into a tense face-off between Ram and Pamela, with Pamela accusing him of behaving aggressively and saying his actions made her feel unsafe.

The confrontation unfolded after Varun won a task with the assistance of his visitor, Aarush Bhola. Following the challenge, Pamela accused Varun of being “misogynistic” and alleged that he had deliberately targeted the women contestants during the task. Ram, however, defended Varun and dismissed the accusation. Rejecting her claims, he argued that women had largely dominated the game and said, “Targeting women, my a**.” He then walked towards Pamela and continued speaking from close range while she repeatedly stepped back.

“Don’t make this about gender. All the men were hosed down by all the girls,” he said.

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Pamela immediately objected to Ram’s conduct, claiming that his behaviour had intimidated her. “He was coming up to my face. He could attack me. Oh my God. He nearly attacked me. He almost tried to attack me. He would have hit me,” she said.

While Akanksha Chamola initially felt Pamela was overreacting, saying, “Right now you are also over reacting,” she later changed her stance after the argument subsided.

Addressing Ram, Akanksha said, “It is not right when you do to a woman’s face so close and talk to her. How can you be so patronising to Pamela? You cannot make any woman in this house feel unsafe like that. I felt unsafe.”

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‘How sorry I am’

Later in the episode, Ram apologised for his behaviour. Explaining why he felt the apology was necessary, he said, “I have nothing more to say except how sorry I am. There’s a reason for that. One reason is my son. He’s watching the show. If he saw his father talking aggressively to a woman like that, I want him to see that his father wants to do the right thing.”

He further added, “But there’s a second reason. I want to be in touch with you in Dubai beyond the show as one of my Dubai friends, one of my gang. I don’t want that to change. I think that mistakes amongst friends only make friendships stronger.”

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. The finale of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa will stream on August 5.