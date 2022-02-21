Lock Upp: Nisha Rawal arrested for ‘controversial fights’, becomes first contestant of Kangana Ranaut-hosted show

Television actor Nisha Rawal is the first confirmed contestant of the upcoming Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show Lock Upp. The makers of the show and Nisha made the announcement on Monday. In Nisha’s words, she’s had enough of the drama on daily soaps and she’s now looking for excitement in her real life.

Nisha Rawal took to Instagram to share a video of herself getting handcuffed and sent to jail. Arrested for ‘controversial fights’, she’s shown as ‘Inmate No. 1’.

ALTBalaji and MX Player’s Lock Upp is all set to premiere on February 27. The show also marks Kangana Ranaut‘s digital debut. She’ll host the show that will see 16 controversial contestants getting locked up in jail and fighting for survival.

In the trailer of the show, Kangana appeared as a jailer with ‘boss-lady’ attitude. She said staying locked up in the show will be no less than a nightmare for the participants. The actor said the Ekta Kapoor production is “the biggest reality show” and its participants are “India’s most controversial celebrities.”

So far, names like Aditya Singh Rajput, Anushka Sen, Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal have made it to the list of probable contestants. Other names like Poonam Pandey, Harsh Beniwal, Urfi Javed, Manav Gohil, Baseer Ali, Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal are also doing the rounds.

A clip released by the makers last week showed their second contestant, who seems to be a controversial comedian. As the caption hinted at the performer’s shows getting cancelled, fans were quick to speculate that it is Munawar Faruqui. A confirmation on his participation is awaited.