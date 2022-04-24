Lock Upp contestant Munawar Faruqui tears up as he recalls traumatic incident from childhood: ‘It turned extreme…’

Lock Upp contestant and comedian Munawar Faruqui teared up after opening up about a traumatic incident from his past on the reality show. In the new promo shared by ALT Balaji on Instagram, host Kangana Ranaut said, “All of the unsafe prisoners will get a chance today to make themselves safe.” She then ordered four contestants Munawar, Saisha Shinde, Anjali Arora and Azma Fallah to head to the Benaqab Zone. They were shown words on a screen and were later asked by Kangana Ranaut to press the buzzer. Kangana asked Munawar to reveal his secret.

Munawar looked emotional as he recounted a traumatic incident from childhood, “Maine yeh cheeze kabhi kisise share nahi kari kyuki (I’ve never shared it with anyone because) I have to face them. I was a 6-year-old.. yeh aesa tha ki (it was such that)..bohut close family hoti hai aur kabhi kabhi (there’s close family and sometimes)…” Saisha started crying, and Prince Narula later hugged him.

“Mujhe us waqt nahi samajh aata tha aur 4-5 saal tak woh continuously chalta raha…chauthe saal woh cheeze ek baar bohut extreme hogai (I didn’t understand then and it continued for four-five years. It turned extreme in the fourth year).” The contestants started crying and gathered around to hug him.

Earlier, Munawar had opened up about his mother’s suicide. He had said, “It was the January of 2007. Sometime around 7 am, my grandmother woke me up and said that something has happened to my mother. We had to take her to the hospital. When I reached there, they were bringing my mother out of the emergency ward. She was screaming and I was holding her hand. There was a moment when doctors talked among themselves and told me to leave her hand.”

He added, “They forced me to do so, I realised my mom had died. I still cannot let that go. I always think things may have been different had I slept with my mom that night, had I reached the hospital earlier. The doctors also told us that my mom had not had anything to eat for eight days. For 22 years of her married life, my mom was not happy. All my life, I saw her being beaten up or saw fights between my parents.”

Earlier, Munawar also revealed that he has been married and has a child. However, he’s going through a separation at the moment.