Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui, Payal Rohatgi or Anjali Arora — who will win? Cast your votes

Earlier in the day, indianexpress.com reported about Saisha Shinde’s eviction from Lock Upp, which happened just two days before the finale. While Shivam Sharma and Prince Narula have already been declared as finalists, the celebrity designer received the least number of votes among the other contestants. As readers would know, Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut, will conclude tomorrow. And the show’s first-ever winner will also be unveiled. With Saisha out of the race, the final contenders include Prince, Shivam, Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, Payal Rohatgi and Azma Fallah.

While we wait to see who Kangana announces as the winner, loyal fans can cast their votes here:

Coming to the contestants, Shivam Sharma won the ‘Ticket to Finale’ task to become the first finalist. Emerging as the black horse in the game, Shivam managed to make his mark with genuine personality and ‘shayari’. He was also lauded by Kangana as the most entertaining ‘kaidi’ in the jail. As for Prince, he entered the jail as the ‘trouble maker’. While there is buzz that he is just a guest and will walk away before the winner is announced, the reality show star has already managed to win many hearts, and his fans are rooting for him to be declared the winner.

Munawar Faruqui is quite a popular choice already on social media. The controversial comedian has been the mastermind in the first season of Lock Upp. While he may have laid low in terms of physical tasks, Munawar has probably been the only one using his brains in the game. His friendship with co-inmate Anjali Arora has also been a topic of discussion. While many fans adore the ‘Munjali’ bond, others feel that the two developed a relationship only for the game. TikToker Anjali is also quite popular and can defeat her bestie.

Actor Payal Rohatgi is another contender for the trophy. Having played the game solo since the start, her motormouth syndrome has often led her into trouble. As she has no alliances in the jail, Payal’s fans hail her for surviving the journey all by herself. Her on-and-off friend Azma Fallah may not have a large fan following but she has managed to entertain the audiences with her antics. Tagged as the most refreshing contestant, producer Ekta Kapoor had even called her one of her favourites.

So scroll up and let us know who you think will win Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp. The finale will air on Saturday on ALTBalaji and MX Player.