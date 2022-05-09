Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui posts photo with his ‘Bubby’, fans guess she’s his girlfriend

Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui had promised fans that he would of telling them more about his girlfriend once the Kangana Ranaut-hosted show ends. And going by his words, the stand-up comedian posted a click with a girl in his Instagram stories, leaving many speculating whether she’s his real life partner.

As per reports, the name of the girl is Nazil, who’s a model and a YouTuber. In the picture, Munawar is holding her from the back with a heart sticker on the photo. The text read, “Bubby Bubby tera ni mai,” as Diljit Dosanjh’s song “Lover” plays in the background.

Munawar might have won fans with his adorable camaraderie with fellow contestant Anjali Arora in Lock Upp, he’s time and again spoken about having a partner in real life. He even got candid about her to indianexpress.com recently. Referring to her with the nickname Bubby, Munawar had mentioned he’d reveal her identity after Lock Upp ends.

Munawar Faruqui emerged the winner of Lock Upp’s first season. Payal Rohatgi and Anjali Arora were announced as the first and second runner-up in the captive reality series, respectively.

Munawar received a hero’s welcome in Mumbai’s Dongri. He made his first visit to Dongri with his winner’s trophy on Sunday, and got a grand reception. Several videos from the same flooded his social media fan pages. Munawar also met his family there.

In the meantime, the team of Lock Upp partied with Kangana Ranaut at its success bash on Sunday. Contestants Mandana Karimi, Azma Fallah, Shivam Sharma, Poonam Pandey, and Sara Khan were spotted, along with Ekta Kapoor and Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash.

Kangana shared several clicks from the fun-filled party on her Instagram handle. While she called the team “Badass crew”, she posted a photo with Ekta too with the text “You are the best…boss @ektarkapoor.”

Lock Upp had a 70-day run on AltBalaji and MX Player.