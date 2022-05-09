scorecardresearch
Monday, May 09, 2022
Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui posts photo with his ‘Bubby’, fans guess she’s his girlfriend

Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor partied with the team and contestants of Lock Upp post the show's finale.

May 9, 2022 1:47:43 pm
May 9, 2022 1:47:43 pm
munawar faruqui girlfriend NazilMunawar Faruqui won the first season of Lock Upp. (Photo: Instagram/Munawar)

Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui had promised fans that he would of telling them more about his girlfriend once the Kangana Ranaut-hosted show ends. And going by his words, the stand-up comedian posted a click with a girl in his Instagram stories, leaving many speculating whether she’s his real life partner.

As per reports, the name of the girl is Nazil, who’s a model and a YouTuber. In the picture, Munawar is holding her from the back with a heart sticker on the photo. The text read, “Bubby Bubby tera ni mai,” as Diljit Dosanjh’s song “Lover” plays in the background.

Also read |Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui answers fan questions: On participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, his girlfriend and more

Munawar might have won fans with his adorable camaraderie with fellow contestant Anjali Arora in Lock Upp, he’s time and again spoken about having a partner in real life. He even got candid about her to indianexpress.com recently. Referring to her with the nickname Bubby, Munawar had mentioned he’d reveal her identity after Lock Upp ends.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Munawar Faruqui emerged the winner of Lock Upp’s first season. Payal Rohatgi and Anjali Arora were announced as the first and second runner-up in the captive reality series, respectively.

Munawar Faruqui girlfriend nazil Munawar Faruqui shared this click with a mystery girl on Instagram, who fans were quick to recognise as YouTuber Nazil.

Munawar received a hero’s welcome in Mumbai’s Dongri. He made his first visit to Dongri with his winner’s trophy on Sunday, and got a grand reception. Several videos from the same flooded his social media fan pages. Munawar also met his family there.

Also read |Anjali Arora on whether bond with Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui affected her winning chances: ‘I may not understand the game but will not blame him’

In the meantime, the team of Lock Upp partied with Kangana Ranaut at its success bash on Sunday. Contestants Mandana Karimi, Azma Fallah, Shivam Sharma, Poonam Pandey, and Sara Khan were spotted, along with Ekta Kapoor and Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash.

Check out pictures from Lock Upp success bash:

kangana ranaut ekta kapoor lock upp success party Kangana Ranaut posted clicks from the success party of Lock Upp. (Photos: Instagram/Kangana) Lock Upp bash kangana ranaut Kangana Ranaut at the Lock Upp party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Lock Upp bash karan kundrra tejasswi prakash Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash arrived together. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Lock Upp bash photos Ali Merchant-Azma Fallah, Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary and Sara Khan-Shivam Sharma. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Lock Upp bash poonam pandey mandana karini poulomi das Poonam Pandey, Mandana Karimi and Poulomi Das at the Lock Upp bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Lock Upp bash asheema vardhan sucheta trivedi Asheema Vardhan, Snehil Dixit aka BC Aunty and Sucheta Trivedi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Lock Upp bash paras kanlawat zeeshan khan reyhna malhotra akash choudhary Paras Kanlawat, Zeeshan Khan with Reyhna Malhotra and Akash Choudhary. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Lock Upp success party Aditya Singh Rajput, Nikhil Bhambri and Dheeraj Dhoopar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Lock Upp bash tusshar kapoor ridhi dogra anita hassanandani Ridhi Dogra, Tusshar Kapoor and Anita Hassanandani. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kangana shared several clicks from the fun-filled party on her Instagram handle. While she called the team “Badass crew”, she posted a photo with Ekta too with the text “You are the best…boss @ektarkapoor.”

Lock Upp had a 70-day run on AltBalaji and MX Player.

