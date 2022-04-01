Mandana Karimi recalls harrowing jail experience in Iran: ‘All my friends got 85 lashes and they made me watch…’

Mandana Karimi is one of the contestants on Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show Lock Upp. The actor hails from Iran and has been working in India for some time now. In a recent episode of the show, Mandana opened up about the time when she was arrested during a visit to her home country.

Mandana was speaking to fellow Lock Upp contestant Payal Rohatgi when she recalled the incident. The actor was arrested for allegedly being intoxicated.

Recalling the incident, Mandana shared that she did not get punished because she was injured at the time and had undergone a surgery, but she was made to watch her friends get lashed.

Mandana and Payal were in a conversation when Mandana shared, “I went back to Iran for my friend’s sister’s wedding. So, I missed the wedding and then we were all to go to Shomal. It is a place near Tehran. You know, like we go to Lonavala with friends here. So, we went there and in the villa, they had a bike. I love riding bikes so I was playing around with the bike. While riding it, I had an accident at a turn.”

“My knee was injured badly and the whole thing busted out. They had to put it all together and I was about to have a surgery. I could hear my friends talking and having full masti time as they waited for me to come out of the operation theatre. But, someone was watching us and realised ‘ye log ka kuch nasha hai (these people seem to be intoxicated)’. When we were changing clothes, we felt a kick on the door and a woman cop – fully covered – came with a man and asked us ‘get the f*** out’. I was like, ‘Dude, what happened?’ And, the guy who arrested us was one of the fellows who went to war,” added Mandana.

Mandana continued, “He wanted to teach us a lesson and that guy made me watch my friends being lashed. All my friends got 85 lashes and they made me watch it as they could not lash me because I was (injured). He told me that I could not escape it all just because of the injury. I had to watch my friends getting the lashes. That was my jail experience. That is the reason I do not want to be in a country that treats its citizens like that.”

Mandana Karimi is not new to the world of reality shows. She earlier participated in Bigg Boss Season 9, where she emerged as the second runner-up. Lock Upp streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.