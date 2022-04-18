scorecardresearch
Monday, April 18, 2022
Lock Upp: Mandana Karimi gets evicted, Prince Narula enters as a ‘troublemaker’

As Mandana Karimi exits Lock Upp, Prince Narula is set to enter the show as a 'troublemaker'. He will be a part of Kangana Ranaut's show for three weeks.

April 18, 2022
lock upp mandana karimi prince narulaLock Upp is hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

Mandana Karimi is the latest contestant to get evicted from Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp. The model-actor, who did not have a smooth journey on the reality show, was praised for her strong will and strength to take a stand.

Mandana had face-offs with almost every contestant. These include her fight with Zeeshan Khan who called her ‘bipolar’ to Azma Fallah who termed her a ‘flop heroine’. Mandana recently hogged headlines when she revealed her relationship with a renowned filmmaker and how she got pregnant but had to undergo abortion. Her story not just left her fellow contestants, but also Kangana emotional.

Also read |Kangana Ranaut on Mandana Karimi revealing her affair, abortion secret on Lock Upp: ‘I hope people don’t judge her’

As Mandana Karimi exits the show, Prince Narula has entered as a ‘troublemaker’, and not a contestant. He is sentenced to 3 weeks in Lock Upp. Prince, who has participated in several reality shows in the past, is expected to add some zing to the ongoing show.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prince Yuvika Narula (@princenarula)

Expressing excitement about his latest stint, Prince said, “The show is amazing! My main reason to enter this show is that it is judgment-free. People are often judged when they reveal their secrets on a show, but Lock Upp’s concept is badass in itself. Moreover, it asks you to be badass as well. And this makes the show one of a kind.”

“I am very excited. Lock Upp is a different show and I am entering the show as a troublemaker and not a contestant. More than anything, this is Ektaa Mam’s show which makes the concept undoubtedly amazing,” he added.

Also read |Kangana Ranaut turns emotional as Munawar Faruqui reveals his mother drank acid, died while he held her hand: ‘Doctors forced me to let go…’

Lock Upp strreams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

