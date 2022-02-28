Lock Upp launch episode: Kangana Ranaut jails 13 controversial celebs, gets Raveena Tandon to be her jailor

Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp premiered on Sunday night on ALTBalaji and MX Player. The complete list of contestants include Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Kaaranvir Bohra, Tehseen Poonawala, Payal Rohatgi, Saisha Shinde, Swami Chakrapani, Shivam Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, Anjali Arora and Babita Phogat.

The fate of Lock Upp looked uncertain till hours before it went on air. A Hyderabad businessman on Friday filed a petition citing that the makers stole his idea of a reality show where celebs are locked in a jail and put to various tests. However, the Telangana High Court set aside the ad-interim injunction granted by the trial court, paving the way for the show to go forward. The ‘bold and controversial’ show went on air on Sunday night, and from the looks of it, seems like an engaging watch.

Apart from host Kangana Ranaut, the launch episode also saw a few journalists joining in to grill the contestants. As one by one, these ‘edgy’ contestants came on stage, the host announced the allegations against them. The celebrities were given a chance to defend themselves. Towards the end, they were sent for a 10-week jail term and were allowed to only take ‘three essentials’ with them. While contestants would be given a chance to walk out anytime, Kangana claimed that this is their only chance to be heard, and if they quit, they will be termed a failure all their lives.

The first one to join Kangana was controversial comedian Munawar Faruqui. The chemistry between him and the host was quite cracking, as they took digs at each other. Munawar claimed that a certain section of audience has been targeting him for no valid reason, and trying to curb his freedom of expression. Stand-up comedian Sunil Pal also joined Kangana to take down Munawar as he claimed that his adult comedy is not fit for Indian audiences. Faruqui took on all allegations head on and promised that he will emerge a hero after the show. Having faced many cancelled shows and threatening messages online, he even took a dig at Kangana saying that since she is involved, Lock Upp won’t be banned. At this, the host said she cannot guarantee that.

The next one on stage was Swami Chakrapani, a self-styled godman, who said that ‘gau mutra’ was the solution to all problems in life. He was also accused of trying to create controversies for fame as he keeps on making illogical claims in the media. He was joined by Saisha Shinde, the trans fashion designer, who spoke about the challenges she continues to face, even in a progressive society. The two contestants ended up in a squabble as the Swami blamed Saisha for ‘defying her natural self’.

Wrestler Babita Phogat was next in line, who spoke about how tough it is for a woman to fit into the man’s world. She said she wants to get into politics to bring about the much-needed change. Babita was followed by Poonam Pandey, who said she was on the show to change her image. Showing remorse about creating controversies earlier, Poonam said she was misled as a teenager. The model-actor claimed she wants to start afresh and give a glimpse of the very simple girl that she has been hiding for years. On being asked what if people reject the ‘real Poonam’ and she loses all the fame she has built over years, Pandey said that she would lose herself if that happens.

Reality show expert Sara Khan also had a similar perspective. Having been in the news for all the wrong reasons, the Bidaai actor shared that she wants people to know her for her work and not controversies. She also spoke about getting married in an earlier reality show, stating that it was her life and not a publicity stunt as claimed by the world. Another TV actor Nisha Rawal joined on stage, who was in news after she claimed she was hit by her estranged husband. Confessing that she is not looking for sympathy or work, the actor said that she only wants to emerge as a strong hero for her child, and other women who face domestic violence.

Young faces Shivam Sharma, Siddharth Sharma and Anjali Arora were up next. While Shivam ended up irritating Kangana Ranaut with his antics, Siddharth came across as a silent player. Anjali Arora, who has more social media followers than even the host, was put in a spot for calling herself an ‘influencer’. Karenvir Bohra, who now calls himself Kaaranvir Bohra, was then grilled by Kangana for his continuous failed efforts to win reality shows. With Lock Upp being his 11th outing, the actor got emotional about how even after 20 years in the industry, people still look for the lows rather than his journey. He also addressed his love for numerology and why he keeps changing his name.

The last ones joining the show were Payal Rohatgi and Tehseen Poonawala. Both are Bigg Boss alumni and also harbour political dreams. However, the host introduced them as parasites given they use other people’s controversies to be in the news. As the two tried hard to defend themselves, Payal found herself in a soup when she rubbed Kangana the wrong way. As she was answering a media question on her big bold statements on social media, Payal referred to how Kangana too shares opinions online, the recent being on her talking about Alia Bhatt and Gangubai Kathiawadi. In a stern tone, the host asked Payal to stick to herself and not piggyback on her. Alarmed at the reaction, Payal tried hard to make peace but Kangana completely shut her, so much so that from referring her as ‘ma’am’, Payal during the heated conversation called her just Kangana.

Coming to Kangana Ranaut as the host, she seems to be trying hard to do justice to her job. Ahead of the launch, makers and Kangana had mentioned how she will be the ‘badass host’, and many did fell for it. Sadly we did not quite see the spark we were expecting in the first episode as she kept shifting from being strict to a welcoming host. Kangana is probably the most glamorous host on screen, and given her unpredictable personality, we are looking forward to seeing what she has in store. However, with most contestants claiming that they are Kangana’s fans, we hope her heart doesn’t melt at all this attention. Raveena Tandon was also present at the launch episode where she interacted with the host and heaped praise on her. As a favour, Kangana asked her to be the jailor of her Lock Upp and the “Tip Tip Barsa” actor readily agreed.

Having consumed voyeuristic shows regularly, Lock Upp is likely to keep reality shows fans hooked. Though, unlike others, this one wants to ride high on characters rather than give a platform for them to indulge in fake romances or parade in stylish outfits. The difficult setting will push them to the corner as they will even have to fight for their basic necessities. Coming to contestants, makers have managed diverse personalities. Since not all are big names or established celebs, they will have to unleash their real selves for the camera, even if it’s only to garner eyeballs. With no inhibitions or the fear of letting their ‘image’ get affected, they will definitely stick to being ‘bold and controversial’, what the format/makers demand. A word of caution though for audiences, who are not fans of cringe content, as we are sure there will be plenty of that.

Lock Upp will stream 24X7 on ALTBalaji and MX Player.