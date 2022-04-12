Kangana Ranaut on Mandana Karimi revealing her affair, abortion secret on Lock Upp: ‘I hope people don’t judge her’

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is hosting the web reality show Lock Upp, on Monday took to her Instagram account to respond to a fan’s tweet which praised her for handling a delicate situation on the show so well.

Taking to Instagram stories, Kangana shared a screenshot of a tweet, praising her. The tweet reads, “Don’t know who this director is. But what he did with Mandana Karimi sounds so horribly sick. The way he used her in his lowest low time was pathetic and I am amazed with the way Kangana Ranaut managed this situation and consoled her. She is an awesome host.”

Responding to this tweet, Kangana wrote, “Lock Upp is a celebration of both beauty and brutality of life. When we share our pain and our wounds we deserve love and compassion. I hope people don’t judge her. Life is anyway not easy for a woman (sic).”

.@manizhe ke secret revelation se hua #LockUpp emotional. Watch the Judgement Day episode streaming tonight at 10:30 pm Play the @LockuppGame now. pic.twitter.com/R7jGtL0tbc — ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) April 10, 2022

Earlier on the show, Mandana Karimi had revealed that she was involved romantically with a well-known director, and that the two had planned a baby together, but he backed out when she conceived. She had said, “The time that I was struggling with my whole situation… my separation, I did have a secret relationship. My relationship was with a very well-known director who talks about women’s rights. He’s an idol to many people. We planned a pregnancy… and when it happened, he…” Listening to Karimi’s ordeal, Kangana was seen wiping away tears from her eyes.

Lock Upp also features Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, Vineet, Zeeshan Khan and Kaaranvir Bohra as the contestants. The show streams on MXPlayer and ALTBalaji.