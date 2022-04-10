Munawar Faruqui reveals he is married and has a child, hasn’t lived with his wife for 1.5 years

Comedian Munawar Faruqui revealed that he was married and has a son, in Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp. In the latest episode, Kangana mentioned the buzz surrounding him on social media, and asked him to tell answer truthfully, to which Munawar agreed. She showed a blurred image on the screen, which left everyone rather baffled. Munawar refused to talk about the photo. Kangana proceeded to give her own life experiences with married men as an example and how it became a ‘scandal’, referring to her infamous battle with Hrithik Roshan, without mentioning his name. She said that it was Munawar’s choice if he wished to address it or not, but his silence would further fuel his negative image on social media.

After hearing this, Munawar confessed that he was married and that he also had a child from that marriage. He said that he got married at a young age, and that they haven’t been living together for the past 1.5 years. He further added that his marriage and separation is already in the court, which is why he didn’t want to talk about it in public. Contestant Anjali Arora, who recently professed her love for him, remained silent after hearing this. Munawar also revealed that he was doing the show for his son.

Later, Munawar opened up to Saisha Shinde. He mentioned that a lot had been affecting and disturbing him for the past 2 years, and also said that he doesn’t want anything to impact his son

He added, “I don’t want ki jo cheezon ka ab matlab hi nahi hai wo cheezein baahar aaye. There’s already a lot, there’re so many things, there’re so many tags, I don’t want another thing.” Munawar said, “Kuch cheezein court mein hain. I don’t want those things to come out. Thoda sa baat karunga to sabko pura jaanna hoga.” He also shared, “I was trying to make things better. Ye sab cheezein mujhe 2 saal se kha rahi hain.”