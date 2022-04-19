Lock Upp: Jailor Karan Kundrra ousts Zeeshan Khan after physical fight with Azma Fallah, fans remain divided

Even after midnight, fans were hooked on to the live stream of Lock Upp as jailor Karan Kundrra made a surprise entry. He did not pay a visit to the jail for a task, but to make a shocking eviction. After Zeeshan Khan got into a physical fight with Azma Fallah the previous day, Karan came on the show to make him face the consequences for violating the show’s rules. After pulling him up for his actions, Karan ousted Zeeshan from the reality show. Ironically, Zeeshan was also thrown out of Bigg Boss OTT after he pushed co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal.

For the unversed, on Monday’s episode, post the daily task, Azma picked up a fight with Zeeshan. As she started teasing him, he got heated up. In a fit of rage, he picked up her trunk and threw it on the terrace of the jail. Shocked at his actions, Azma then emptied his protein powder on his bed. As their fight got dirtier, other housemates also got involved. With most ganging up against her, Azma found support only in Payal Rohatgi and Shivam Sharma. Later, Zeeshan not only pushed Azma but even hit her face with a broom. He also pulled the towel off her hair and then pressed it back on her face. He threw her personal belongings, including her medicines and undergarments, on the terrace, leaving her in tears.

Do you treat a woman like this , mai yaha hota teri tange tod deta voh kisiki behen nahi hai ? Mai khada hoon yaha par uska bhai 🔥🔥#KaranKundrra @kkundrra#LockUPP #ZeeshanKhanpic.twitter.com/iwwfyARy2y — Lock UPP Updates (@LockUPPFeed) April 18, 2022

When Karan Kundrra entered the jail last night, he agreed that Azma Fallah was at fault, however, he said that Zeeshan Khan broke all boundaries. He reminded the contestants of how his actions could lead to legal troubles outside. While playing clips of the fight, Karan angrily took on Zeeshan and said he would have broken his legs for his behaviour. “Do you treat a woman like this?” he growled at Zeeshan, who tried to justify his actions. After a long discussion, the jailor finally asked Zeeshan to leave the show.

Interestingly, before Karan entered the show, host Kangana Ranaut had also put up an Instagram story about the incident. “I have noted the incident between Zeeshan Khan and Azma Fallah in Lock Upp that happened yesterday and I strongly believe that any kind of violence against women is completely unacceptable. Do you agree?” she wrote, engaging her followers in a poll.

As for the fans, Zeeshan Khan’s eviction evoked a mixed response on social media. While many felt Zeeshan’s actions were uncalled for, many sided with him, pointing out how Azma provoked him with her constant bickering.

Checkout tweets of fans on Zeeshan’s eviction:

If there’s no limit for verbal abuse then physical abuse should not be limited. Hats off to #ZeeshanKhan whatever he did. I STAND BY ZEESHAN — Pagal Rohatgi (@Pagal_Rohatgi) April 18, 2022

lalat hai #ZeeshanKhan #PrinceNarula aur #AnjaliArora Pe!

These people are not winners only LOSERS!

Prince is standing up for a guy that hit a women five times!!

Prince just made Payal a HERO! 👏 — Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) April 18, 2022

I’m sad that #ZeeshanKhan is out. And this is coming from someone who always enjoys Azma no matter what she do, she lost a supporter today. What Azma said was derogatory, but that doesn’t take away how Zee reacted. I’m angry on Zee that he’s out.#LockUppWithKaran #KaranKundrra — Shipra (@shiptothesky) April 18, 2022

Azma Fallah-A wolf in sheep’s clothing #lockupp

Being a woman I still support #ZeeshanKhan. He was humiliated & provoked with verbal Abuse. pic.twitter.com/TvF6tCGozN — Rumiza Rumi (@RumizaRumi) April 18, 2022

#ZeeshanKhan you should be thrown behind the bars for what u did with #AzmaFallah I feel sad for your girlfriend & she shud also part ways with u coz u might slap her as well one day #KaranKundra #LockUppWithKaran #LockUppWithKangana #PayalRohatgi #MunawarFaruqui #PrinceNarula — Tarun Yadav (@capricorn221200) April 19, 2022

Last weekend, Prince Narula entered Lock Upp as the ‘Troublemaker’ to add more drama with his challenges and tricks. Also, as per the buzz, Kaaranvir Bohra has been evicted after securing the least votes in a surprise ‘live elimination’ round. He was pitted against Payal Rohatgi and Ali Merchant.