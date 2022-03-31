Lock Upp jailor Karan Kundrra gets infuriated at Mandana Karimi for using woman card: ‘This is 2022 madam’

The upcoming episode of Lock Upp will see an intense dramatic moment when jailor Karan Kundrra will lose his calm at Mandana Karimi. During the physical task, Mandana and Karan will get into a major fight. As she will try to defend herself by saying that no one can behave in such a way with a woman, Karan will get infuriated. As Mandana says she doesn’t want to stay, he shows her the way out. He will go on to loudly claim, “I will not allow anyone to use the stupid woman card when it’s not necessary. This is 2022 India madam’.

In the promo shared by ALTBalaji, Mandana and Karan are seen in a heated argument in the play area. He is seen telling her that she cannot teach him how to play his part. As he further reprimands her for breaking rules, she says that she was trying to help. Mandana further says that she was trying to save a woman to which Karan says she wasn’t allowed. As the jailor reminds her of the rules, Mandana goes on to say that she doesn’t want to stay in a show.

The statement infuriates Karan and he asks her to leave immediately. As she walks out, Karan says that one cannot just use gender to defend themselves, and he will not allow it on the show. He further says that first she made a mistake and tried to stop the task, and when she knew she was in a soup, she tried to use the woman card. The other contestants, interestingly, are seen cheering for Karan and waving Mandana goodbye.

Watch the dramatic moment between Karan and Mandana here:

Lock Upp launched last month on ALTBalaji and MX Player. Hosted by Kangana Ranaut, the captive reality show has controversial celebrities fighting for basic necessities in a jail-like setup. Recently, Chetan Hansraj and Saisha Shinde were ousted from the show for flouting the game rules and insulting the makers. While Sara Khan was evicted by the host for being a non-performer the past week, Kaaranvir Bohra was locked out by the two new wild cards.

The last episode also saw a shuffle and now the teams stand as: Left block – Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, Poonam Pandey, Vinit Kakar, Ali Merchant and Azma Fallah and Right block – Payal Rohatgi, Nisha Rawal, Zeeshan Khan, Mandana Karimi and Shivam Sharma.