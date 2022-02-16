Lock Upp host Kangana Ranaut says she wants to lock up ‘best friend’ Karan Johar in her jail

Kangana Ranaut unveiled the trailer of her ‘controversial’ reality show Lock Upp on Wednesday in Delhi. Ahead of the event, the actor along with Ekta Kapoor paid a visit to the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara to seek blessings. Interacting with the media there, Kangana made a rather surprising statement.

As the media at the Gurudwara asked Kangana Ranaut who she would like to lock up first in her jail, the actor quickly replied, “I would like to lock up my best friend Karan Johar ji in my jail and host him there. Along with him, I would even like to put Ekta Kapoor.”

During the launch of Lock Upp, Kangana Ranaut said that she wanted to do something exciting for a long while. “I loved the concept and Ekta had developed a brilliant show. This is why I said yes to it.” Calling her a disrupter, Ekta Kapoor also revealed that Kangana was the first choice for her as this show required an unabashed personality. The actor also revealed that like most of her projects, she is very involved with Lock Upp. “I have already seen every contestant’s profile and want to know their history. It’s going to be an intense show,” she added.

Given that many Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar have already hosted reality shows, indianexpress.com at the launch had quizzed Kangana if she took inspiration from them, and who she considers competition.

“Aapko lagta hai mai kisi se insipiration lungi? (Do you think I would take inspiration from anyone?). I don’t think I need inspiration, especially when it’s a reality show. You have to be yourself on these shows and it’s not in my character to even try and copy someone. No, never, it’s below my dignity,” she said.

As per the makers, Lock Upp promises to be an engaging captive reality show that will keep one glued to their seat. With Kangana as the host, contestants will go through compelling tasks and dramatic situations as they fight to survive in the jail. Calling it the ‘biggest reality show’ at the launch, the makers had also promised that the show would be quite controversial.

Starting February 27, the reality show will stream 24X7 on ALTBalaji and MX Player.