Lock Upp Grand Finale Live Updates: Kangana Ranaut show to gets its winner tonight

Lock Upp Grand Finale Live News Updates: After over two months of action, the reality show Lock Upp will conclude its debut season on Saturday. Hosted by Kangana Ranaut and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Lock Upp pitted 20 contestants against each other in a jail setting. Six of them — Prince Narula, Shivam Sharma, Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, Payal Rohatgi and Azma Fallah — have moved on to the finale. Only one will be crowned the winner.

Lock Upp was conceived as a streaming alternative to the popular Bigg Boss, although Ekta had immediately offered differentiating factors between the two shows. In an interview with The Quint, she’d said that she wanted to de-clutter the reality show space, and who better to host than Kangana, a person who has de-cluttered Bollywood.

Over the course of the past few weeks, several contestants have been evicted from the show for a variety of reasons. These include Saisha Shinde, Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Ali Merchant, Zeeshan Khan, Mandana Karimi, Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Vinit Kakar, Babita Phogat, Swami Chakrapani, Tehseen Poonawalla, Siddhartha Sharma and Chetan Hansraj. The prize money is said to be anywhere between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 25 lakh. The finale will stream on ALTBalaji and MXPlayer.