Lock Upp family special episode: From Sangram Singh to Munawar Faruqui’s brother, here’s the list of guests

Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show Lock Upp is all set to welcome family members of the contestants. A source shared with indianexpress.com that the family special week will be shot today and most guests are already on the set.

“The contestants have been away from their family for the last two months. Now with just a few days remaining for the finale, the makers decided to give the contestants a treat, where they could interact with their loved ones. While it’s going to be an emotional time, it could also act as a big boost for the contestants as they gear up to enter the final round,” the source added.

Coming to the guests, Payal Rohatgi’s fiance Sangram Singh will enter the show to support her. With his name cropping up now and then during fights, it would be interesting to see what he would have to say to the inmates. Munawar Faruqui’s brother Sadaqat will enter the jail, carrying the comedian’s favourite bottle with him. On the other hand, Saisha Shinde will be supported by her friend Chirag.

Check out promos of the special episode:

Anjali Arora, who was punished with solitude confinement last night by host Kangana Ranaut, was seen crying as she missed her mother. She would thus get a happy surprise as her mother will enter the jail along with Azma Fallah and Poonam Pandey’s mother and Shivam Sharma’s father. Troublemaker Prince Narula’s nephew Rishabh will also be seen joining the gang.

Lock Upp streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.