Lock Upp: Ekta Kapoor seeks blessings ahead of Kangana Ranaut show’s grand premiere, watch

Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut have geared up for the grand launch of their reality show, Lock Upp. Ahead of the premiere, which is set to happen from 10 pm onwards on Sunday, Ekta Kapoor sought blessings of Lord Ganesh at Mumbai’s popular temple Siddhi Vinayak. “To new beginnings,” she captioned the video. She also informed the audience that the episodes will air everyday on ALTBalaji and MXPlayer.

So far, the makers have confirmed the names of five contestants. The show, which will host 16 contestants, will see Karanvir Bohra, Babita Phogat, Poonam Pandey, Munawar Faruqui and Nisha Rawal as the participants.

Lock Upp marks Kangana’s first reality show as a host. “I loved the concept and Ekta had developed a brilliant show. This is why I said yes to it,” Kangana said at a press conference.

Earlier, several celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar and others turned host for TV shows. When asked if any of them were her inspiration, Kangana said, “Aapko lagta hai mai kisi se insipiration lungi? (Do you think I would take inspiration from anyone?). I don’t think I need inspiration, especially when it’s a reality show. You have to be yourself on these shows and it’s not in my character to even try and copy someone. No, never, it’s below my dignity.”

“Salman sir and Shah Rukh sir are seniors and I respect them. Ranveer is a contemporary but I haven’t seen his work. Once I see, I can judge that and similarly for Karan Johar,” she added.

Ekta Kapoor also revealed that Kangana Ranaut was the first choice for her as this show required an unabashed personality.