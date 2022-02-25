Lock Upp: Ekta Kapoor announces Babita Phogat as the next confirmed contestant

In just a couple of days, Kangana Ranaut is set to open her jail for 16 controversial contestants as they will battle for basic necessities in Lock Upp. The reality series by ALTBalaji and MX Player already has already announced names of celebs such as Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui, and Poonam Pandey as contestants. On Friday, Ekta Kapoor shared a teaser video revealing wrestler Babita Phogat as the next inmate.

In a video shared by Kapoor on her Instagram page, we see Babita working at the gym. She says that people have already seen a film made on her but now she will show the world the real ‘dangal’. Cut to the next scene where she is seen locked inside the jail. Dressed in the orange jumpsuit, Babita stays behind the bars as host Kangana Ranaut puts handcuffs on her wrists.

“Kya wrestling champion yahaan se bhi lengi winning walk-out ya ho jaayengi knockout?,” Ekta Kapoor captioned her post. Babita and her sister Geeta Phogat have won many laurels for the country. Nitish Tiwari helmed the film Dangal on their journey, which starred Aamir Khan, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Sharing her Lock Upp introduction video, Babita too posted on social media writing, “Chora ho ya chori yeh badass jail sab ke liye hoga same!”

This is going to be Babita’s second stint in reality shows. The wrestler had earlier worn the dancing shoes with husband Vivek Suhag for Nach Baliye 9. While they could not go too far in the game, their innocence and humble personalities won audiences’ hearts.

In the recently released trailer, Kangana Ranaut called Lock Upp ‘the biggest reality show’ and its participants ‘India’s most controversial celebrities.’ With the power of 50 percent votes, the actor will also be seen taking decisions on who stays in the show. The makers have promised that Lock Upp will be ‘controversial’ and they are even expecting many FIRs. They also shared that it would be an engaging captive reality show that will keep one glued to their seat.

Starting February 27, Lock Upp will stream on ALTBalaji and MX Player.