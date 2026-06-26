Lock Upp contestants list: Akanksha Chamola, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sunita Ahuja join the show

Ashneer Grover's wife, Shreyas Iyer's sister, actress Shivangi Joshi, and actor Ram Kapoor are expected to join Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
5 min readMumbaiUpdated: Jun 26, 2026 06:50 PM IST
Akanksha Chamola, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sunita Ahuja Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa contestantsAkanksha Chamola, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sunita Ahuja join Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa as contestants. (Photos: Akanksha Chamola, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sunita Ahuja/ Instagram)
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Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa confirmed contestants full list: Netflix India’s captive reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa will welcome 15 contestants on Saturday. What’s great about this show, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, is that it doesn’t feature the regular faces of reality TV. According to sources and media reports, this is the final list of contestants set to enter Lock Upp.

Meet the contestants of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa

1. Ram Kapoor

 

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One of the biggest names to join Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is actor Ram Kapoor. A familiar face on television and in films, Ram is best known for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Interestingly, after reports of a fallout with Lock Upp producer Ekta Kapoor last year, his participation in the show appears to signal that the two have buried the hatchet.

2. Sunita Ahuja

Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, is also participating in Netflix India’s captive reality show. Since this is her first captive show, Sunita revealed, in an interview with SCREEN, that her husband, Govinda, was quite tense about her participation.

3. Dheeraj Dhoopar

 

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TV superstar Dheeraj Dhoopar is also set to make his captive reality show debut after being a part of shows like Kundali Bhagya, Sasuraal Simar Ka, among others.

Also Read: ‘If Ekta Kapoor casts you, there’s no need to worry’: Dheeraj Dhoopar on Lock Upp 2

4. Akanksha Chamola aka Akanksha Khanna

 

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Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna’s wife, Akanksha Chamola, is also stepping into the reality space with Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa.

5. Harshad Chopda

 

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TV heartthrob Harshad Chopda, who has been a part of shows like Bade Acche Lagte Hai 4,  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bepannah, will also be seen on Ekta Kapoor’s reality show.

6. Madhuri Grover

 

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Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover’s wife, Madhuri Grover, is also making her television debut with Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa. Madhuri is an entrepreneur and philanthropist. Her husband, Ashneer Grover, hosted Rise and Fall last year.

7. Varun Yadav aka Laila

YouTube content creator from Haryana, Varun Yadav, popularly known as Laila, will also be seen on the show. Varun comes with a fan following of 2.1 million on Instagram and 6.64 lakhs subscribers on YouTube. Varun’s best friend, Aarush Bhola, had participated in Rise and Fall last year.

8. Akanksha Choudhary

Model, influencer, and now a reality show star, Akanksha Choudhary, who was last seen on Spiltsvilla 16, has also joined the show.

9. Yogesh Rawat

 

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Yogesh Rawat is a dancer, influencer, and reality show star who participated in Roadies and Spiltsvilla 16. He will be seen on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa with his good friend Akanksha.

10. Pamala Serena

Entrepreneur-turned-actress Pamala Serena, who emerged as Tejasswi Prakash’s arch nemesis on Desi Bling, will now be seen in the Farah Khan-hosted show.

11. Sufi Motiwala

 

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Fashion commentator and social media influencer Sufi Motiwala, who was last seen in Traitors Season 1, will take part in the latest instalment of Lock Upp.

12. Shivangi Joshi

 

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One of the highest-paid actresses on Indian television, Shivangi Joshi, will also be seen on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. She has been a part of popular shows like Bade Acche Lagte Hai 4, Balika Vadhu 2, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata.

Also Read | ‘Being on my own will be a challenge’: Shivangi Joshi on participating in Lock Upp 2

13. Riyaz Aly

 

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Actor and social media influencer Riyaz Aly will also be seen on the show. Riyaz comes with an Instagram following of 26.6 million and has also featured in various music videos.

14. Shreshta Iyer

 

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Cricketer Shreyas Iyer’s sister, Shreshta Iyer, who is also a reel creator, will be joining the reality show.

15. Shreya Kalra

 

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According to reports, social media influencer Shreya Kalra will also be a part of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. Shreyas has hosted reality shows before and comes with a following of 1.4 million.

About Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa will be on air for six weeks, and fresh episodes of the show will drop every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm. A few wild-card contestants are also expected to join the show.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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