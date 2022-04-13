Lock Upp contestant Vinit Kakar reacts to being called ‘tharki’ by Poonam Pandey

Vinit Kakar‘s exit from Lock Upp was inevitable, given how he kept a low profile on the show. When host Kangana Ranaut pointed out his ‘eat, sleep, repeat’ routine in the jail, the actor mentioned how he couldn’t find a connection worth his time. Post his exit from the reality show, Vinit spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com sharing that he was laughing throughout Judgment Day knowing that he will walk out any time. He also said that he had entered the show with the aim to make people realise how it’s Munawar Faruqui and Kaaranvir Bohra who are ruling the house.

The actor added, “Bohra got out within two days of my entry. As per my strategy, I planted myself in the Blue team to break the alliance that Faruqui had and to make him weak. However, I soon realised it wasn’t alliances but they are being followers of Faruqui. Be it Anjali, Poonam or even Shivam, everyone listened to him without a question. That was unexpected for me. Also, since I entered late, it was a big disadvantage and the icing on the cake was Bohra and Saisha coming back. They belong to the same lobby and thus it got tougher for me.”

Vinit Kakar further shared that after losing the task in the arena, he was sure that none of his team members will save him. Stating that he couldn’t woo people in the jail, the actor said, “I was never a diplomatic player. That’s not my style. I am an impactful person and I cannot change myself for anyone. I also can’t be a chamcha, and that worked against me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

While he feels it’s Kaaranvir Bohra and Munawar Faruqui who take all the limelight, he doesn’t think either of them will win the show. He said, “Mark my words, Anjali Arora will win the show. And if not her, it will be Zeeshan Khan. I have started my journey with a reality show and I know how it works. I can give it on stamp paper that while Munawar will make it to the finale, he will not win.”

Vinit Kakar also addressed the recent controversy in the show, where Poonam Pandey called him ‘tharki’ (pervert). Anjali too said that she gets similar vibes from him. Asked to react on the same, the actor said, “It was very surprising as Poonam and I are Facebook friends. Since I am an active user, I do get her videos on my wall. I haven’t watched her content in a sleazy way or on another platform. I am shocked that she said something like this. The last thing in my life would be to get interested in a female contestant on a reality show. I don’t think I even spoke to any of them for more than two minutes. Be it Poonam or Anjali, they did it just to gain attention. It’s really sad.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

On a final note, Vinit Kakar said that he has learnt his lesson and will never enter a reality show as a wild card contestant. As for his biggest takeaway, Vinit said that he now realizes that sitting in panchayats and indulging in fake fights will only take one ahead.

This week, the nominated contestants in Lock Upp include Anjali Arora, Munawar Faruqui, Payal Rohatgi, Mandana Karimi, Zeeshan Khan, Ali Merchant, Shivam Sharma and Kaaranvir Bohra.