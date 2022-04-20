Lock Upp contestant Munawar Faruqui on his arrest: ‘Worst days of my life…’

Lock Upp contestant and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui recently opened up about his controversial time in jail, and the incidents leading up to it. Munawar was held for allegedly making obscene remarks about Hindu gods and goddesses during one of his stand-up routines in Indore, Madhya Pradesh last year.

Speaking of the subject, another Lock Upp contestant Saisha Shinde asked Munawar when he was going to write a book about his experiences at the time.

Munawar shook his head and said that he wanted to write a stand-up instead on it. Saisha said that he could do that anytime, for now he should instead focus on the book as it will inspire people to see how a successful person went through such a tough time and managed to come out of the ordeal, apparently unscathed. “Kitni life lessons milengi logon ko (They will imbibe lessons from your hardship),” Saisha said in Hindi.

Munawar said he is yet to make a mark professionally. “Mere ko yehi lagta hai ki wo jo success hai wo abhi bohot door hai, uske baad kahani batayunga logon ko (I feel that success is still a faraway dream, once I get there, I will relay my story),” Munawar replied. Saisha further pushed for the book and said that perhaps he should begin writing it, since these things take time.

“When I went to jail, I started writing my new comedy special, which was based on the arrest. From the time I reached the police station, these jokes had started coming to me. I was, in a very, very bad condition. Those were the worst days of my life, but at the same time I was observing everything around me, and was making notes, jokes,” he said in response to Saisha’s continued insistence about writing a book.

Munawar even went on to state the name of the 1 hour 30 minute special he had written on that particular experience. However, the name was beeped out. “It’s not on religion, it’s not a political satire, neither is it about a celebrity, the only joke is, it’s on me, it’s about me. How I got in jail and how I finally walked out of it,” Munawar concluded.

Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp streams on MX Player and AltBalaji.