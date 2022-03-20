Lock Upp: Chetan Hansraj is the 15th contestant of Kangana Ranaut’s show

March 20, 2022 7:40:26 pm
The makers of Lock Upp are set to welcome Chetan Hansraj as the 15th contestant of the Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show.
Talking about being a part of the show, Chetan said in a statement, “I am actually feeling amazing that I am going to be a part of this unique show called Lock Upp. I am very excited but nervous too because of the thought of how it’s going to be in there. I am going to be surrounded by people I don’t know and some people I know. But overall, I am very excited.”
He added, “I have done a lot of work with Balaji for 18 years and it’s the first time I am working with ALT Balaji and MX Player. So I am excited about a completely new team. It still feels like home.”
Chetan Hansraj has been part of shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. He was last seen on Mauka-E-Vardaat.
Lock Upp streams on MXPlayer and ALTBalaji.
