Lock Upp: Chetan Hansraj is the 15th contestant of Kangana Ranaut’s show

The makers of Lock Upp are set to welcome Chetan Hansraj as the 15th contestant of the Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show.

Talking about being a part of the show, Chetan said in a statement, “I am actually feeling amazing that I am going to be a part of this unique show called Lock Upp. I am very excited but nervous too because of the thought of how it’s going to be in there. I am going to be surrounded by people I don’t know and some people I know. But overall, I am very excited.”

He added, “I have done a lot of work with Balaji for 18 years and it’s the first time I am working with ALT Balaji and MX Player. So I am excited about a completely new team. It still feels like home.”

ALSO READ | Sara Khan says Ali Merchant cheated on her a lot of times, explains why she married him on Bigg Boss

Badass jail mein aane wale hain @chetan_hansraj as the 15th contestant

Kya yahaan bhi banenge yeh villain? Watch Judgement Day episode streaming tonight at 10:30 pm. Play the @lockuppgame now. pic.twitter.com/W4nECZJ1JI — ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) March 20, 2022

Chetan Hansraj has been part of shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. He was last seen on Mauka-E-Vardaat.

Lock Upp streams on MXPlayer and ALTBalaji.