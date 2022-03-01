scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Must Read

Twitterati calls Lock Upp ‘Bigg boss ka sasta copy’, say Kangana Ranaut is ‘acting like a contestant’

As expected, Lock Upp is being compared to the Colors TV show Bigg Boss. The host Kangana Ranaut is also receiving mixed reactions from the audience.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 1, 2022 12:29:07 pm
kangana ranaut, lock uppKangana Ranaut in the host of Lock Upp.

Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp premiered on AltBalaji on Sunday and the show has been gaining a lot of attention because of its controversial set of celebrity contestants. However, the show’s similarities with Bigg Boss haven’t gone unnoticed and many on social media are calling out similar formats.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

While some of the audience members are already invested in the drama that’s going on inside the jail, a few are not impressed with it. One of the users on Twitter commented that Kangana, who is supposed to be the host of the show, is acting like a contestant and generating the drama that will keep the show trending on social media. “Lmao, sorry but why is Kangu acting like a contestant? Isn’t she meant to be the host  It’s pretty clear she’s going to be generating all the drama, much more than the contestants will themselves,” read the tweet.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi accuses Kangana Ranaut of piggybacking on Alia Bhatt for controversies, here’s how she responded

Another tweet read, “Big boss ka sasta copy LOL.” A Twitter user found it similar to Squid Game as well and wrote, “Netflix web series squid game + biggboss…. totally inspired.”

The technical aspects of the streaming platform have also received some criticism as many users commented on the sound quality of the show. “We want to see better voice from Jailor,” read one Instagram comment. “Please adjust the volume of live, specially guards, its so hard to hear things clearly. Also wide camera angle could be great, though am unable to cast my app screen on TV, dunn know why,” shared another user.
“Irittaing hai bigg boss wala mic hi use kar lete,” wrote another Instagram user.

The ALTBalaji-MX Player show has Kangana as the host while 16 ‘controversial celebrities’ are fighting for survival in what is being described by makers as a ‘badass jail’. The show will go on for 72 days.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Sunny Leone, Navya Naveli Nanda, Rakul Preet Singh: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 01: Latest News

Advertisement