Twitterati calls Lock Upp ‘Bigg boss ka sasta copy’, say Kangana Ranaut is ‘acting like a contestant’

Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp premiered on AltBalaji on Sunday and the show has been gaining a lot of attention because of its controversial set of celebrity contestants. However, the show’s similarities with Bigg Boss haven’t gone unnoticed and many on social media are calling out similar formats.

While some of the audience members are already invested in the drama that’s going on inside the jail, a few are not impressed with it. One of the users on Twitter commented that Kangana, who is supposed to be the host of the show, is acting like a contestant and generating the drama that will keep the show trending on social media. “Lmao, sorry but why is Kangu acting like a contestant? Isn’t she meant to be the host It’s pretty clear she’s going to be generating all the drama, much more than the contestants will themselves,” read the tweet.

Another tweet read, “Big boss ka sasta copy LOL.” A Twitter user found it similar to Squid Game as well and wrote, “Netflix web series squid game + biggboss…. totally inspired.”

The technical aspects of the streaming platform have also received some criticism as many users commented on the sound quality of the show. “We want to see better voice from Jailor,” read one Instagram comment. “Please adjust the volume of live, specially guards, its so hard to hear things clearly. Also wide camera angle could be great, though am unable to cast my app screen on TV, dunn know why,” shared another user.

“Irittaing hai bigg boss wala mic hi use kar lete,” wrote another Instagram user.

5 minutes in and i am already bored of the show, Why do i feel like it’s so so scripted & irritating . 🤯#LockUpp — 𝐒𝐚𝐩𝐧𝐚♡ (@sapna_heree) February 27, 2022

Only thing I dislike about #LockUpp is bringing political conversations on my TL and this safer side of Twitter which was usually apolitical #KaranKundrra — Vinod Jain ☀️ (@VJ9KRS) February 27, 2022

#LockUpp is giving me old Bigg boss seasons vibes.. !!! — Mehar Khan 💋 (@MeharunissaKhan) February 27, 2022

The ALTBalaji-MX Player show has Kangana as the host while 16 ‘controversial celebrities’ are fighting for survival in what is being described by makers as a ‘badass jail’. The show will go on for 72 days.