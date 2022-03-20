Lock Upp: Babita Phogat gets evicted from Kangana Ranaut’s show

Kangana Ranaut evicted Babita Phogat from Lock Upp on Sunday. The wrestler was nominated along with Munawar Faruqui, Karanvir Bohra, Sara Khan, Poonam Pandey, Nisha Rawal, Payal Rohatgi, Saisha Shinde and Anjali Arora.

Earlier this week, Karanvir ‘locked out’ Siddharth Sharma for a chance to meet his family. Thus, Babita and Siddharth exited Kangana’s badass jail this week.

Coming to Babita Phogat, while the ace wrestler had promised that she will showcase her ‘dhakad avatar’ on the show, she, somehow, seemed lost in the jail. Babita did perform in a couple of tasks but would often be overshadowed by the other loud contestants in her team. She also seemed hesitant to take on the outspoken contestants who would make the effort to create drama. The wrestler did manage to develop strong connections with a few inmates but she spend most of her time alone.

Before entering Lock Upp, Babita had told indianexpress.com that she is excited about being in the reality show. She said, “It’s the first time people will get to see me 24×7. They will know who I am in real life, how I handle pressure and my emotional side. I think every public figure wants their fans to know who they really are. And this is why I said yes to the show.”

As already informed by ALTBalaji, popular TV star Chetan Hansraj will be entering the show as the 15th contestant.

Hosted by Kangana Ranaut, Lock Upp streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.