Lock Upp: Anjali Arora recalls first meeting with Munawar Faruqui’s girlfriend, reveals whether it was ‘awkward’

Social media influencer and actor Anjali Arora, who gained prominence for her appearance in the reality show Lock Upp, spoke about her relationship with co-contestant and eventual winner Munawar Faruqui, and whether she was taken aback when he revealed that he has a girlfriend on the outside. Anjali and Munawar were involved in a romantic angle on the reality show.

She said in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan that it was Munawar’s decision to keep his private life hidden from her, and that she doesn’t hold it against him. Asked about her first meeting with Munawar’s girlfriend Nazila, whom she met at the show’s wrap party, Anjali said in Hindi, “I knew that she’s his girlfriend, and that he was going to get her there. So it wasn’t awkward. She’s very cute… There is no triangle. They’re very happy together, God bless them both. Munawar and I have a great friendship.”

She said that she had no idea how ‘cute’ they were looking together to viewers. “When I scroll through the videos now, I can’t believe how cute it all looked. I have a habit of pulling cheeks and playfully hitting my friends, but it wasn’t romantic,” she said. Anjali was also asked why she didn’t meet and greet Munawar at the wrap party, and Anjali said that just because they weren’t photographed together doesn’t mean that they didn’t meet. “When he arrived, there was a large crowd. We met each other, but we didn’t get a photograph clicked together. Neither of us had our phones on us,” she said.

Anjali also had an answer for why she doesn’t follow Munawar on social media. She said that she hopes to change this, “I didn’t get time to check my Instagram, but now I will follow him, and he’s a very good friend of mine, and always will be.”

Munawar had previously told Kannan that he might have led her on on the show, but said that they never crossed the line with each other. “When you’re confined together for such a long time, you reach a level of comfort with the other person. But there was always a line that we didn’t cross. And she’d maintained a line as well. It’s not a big deal, it’s just the audience’s perspective,” he said.