Lock Upp: Akanksha Chamola, Varun Yadav evicted; Ram Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde enter top 5

Netflix India’s Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa has reached its Redemption Day, bringing the competition one step closer to the grand finale. Just before the finish line, Akanksha Chamola and Varun Yadav, popularly known as Laila, were eliminated from the reality show. Their exit confirmed Ram Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi and Yogesh Rawat as the top five finalists.

In the latest episode, the contestants failed a task, prompting jailers Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh to introduce a divide-and-rule twist. The top six contestants were divided into two groups — the deserving and the undeserving. While the deserving trio was given the power to eliminate one contestant, the undeserving contestants were asked to choose one player who would advance directly to the finale.

The three contestants deemed deserving — Yogesh Rawat, Varun Yadav and Shreya Kalra — were then given the power to eliminate one contestant from the undeserving group comprising Ram Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde and Akanksha Chamola. They unanimously chose Akanksha, ending her journey on the show.

Akanksha’s eviction turned emotional as she struggled to hide her disappointment. She was particularly hurt after learning that Ram Kapoor and Varun Yadav considered her among the least deserving contestants in the house.

Akanksha’s stint on Lock Upp was among the most emotionally charged of the season. From revealing her divorce from Gaurav Khanna to opening up about being bisexual, she candidly shared some of the most personal chapters of her life.

Following her eviction, Ram, Shilpa and Akanksha were asked to select one contestant from the deserving trio to advance directly to the finale. In a unanimous decision, they chose Shreya Kalra, making her the second finalist after Shivangi Joshi.

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Varun Yadav also exits the show

Soon after Akanksha’s elimination, content creator Varun Yadav was also evicted. Shivangi Joshi and Shreya Kalra, the two confirmed finalists, were given a task to decide the remaining three finalists. They selected Ram Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde and Yogesh Rawat, bringing Varun’s journey to an end.

With that, Ram Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde and Yogesh Rawat joined Shreya Kalra and Shivangi Joshi as the top five finalists.

Shivangi had become the season’s first finalist in the previous episode after Harshad Chopda gave up his own chance at securing a spot in the finale to save her.

The winner of Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa will take home Rs 1 crore. While the remaining finalists will not receive any prize money, Yogesh Rawat has already secured Rs 10 lakh after winning one of the show’s earlier tasks.

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The grand finale of Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa will air tonight at 8 pm on Netflix.