Lock Upp 2 runner-up Shivangi Joshi says friendship with Harshad Chopda ‘blown out of proportion’

Actress Shivangi Joshi became the runner up on Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa on Wednesday. While she lost the trophy to Shreya Kalra, Shivangi feels her fans’ love has made her a winner. In an exclusive conversation with SCREEN, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress spoke about her equation with Harshad Chopda and clarified her response of it not being platonic.

Talking about her journey Shivangi said, “It was quite a crazy and a great journey. It was difficult, but I have learned a lot from the show. I know a lot of people were expecting me to win. This show challenged me in ways I never imagined, it wasn’t easy but helped me discover parts of myself I didn’t know existed.”

“Eventually only one person wins. She was there in the game from the very beginning, no matter what she did, I am sure it worked for these guys and the game and she won. I am happy for her,” Shivangi said.

She also thanked her fans and added, “I just want to thank everyone who stood by me and voted for me. I may be the runner up, but fans love makes me feel like a winner in every way.”

Shivangi Joshi on her friendship with Harshad Chopda

While on the show, Shivangi and Harshad clarified that they are just friends, Shivangi felt their equation was blown out of proportion outside. The Bade Acche Lagte Hai actress said, “Yes, I think my friendship with Harshad was blown out of proportion. We are very good friends. Even before entering the show, we were great friends, and we still are. We share a genuine friendship. In such an intense set up, our friendship survived till the end. And it became stronger on the show. People have seen some comments that they have interpreted in their own way, as far as, us clarifying is concerned we have done it.”

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“It was simply a friendship based on respect and support. I believe some narratives outside the show have become bigger than what our equation actually is,” Shivangi added.

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During the grand finale, when Shivangi Joshi was asked if her friendship with Harshad was platonic, she said no. Soon after this, her response raised many eyebrows. Clarifying that she misunderstood the question, Shivangi said, “Honestly, by then I was so tired and hassled. You know how many and what kind of questions were asked. After a point I didn’t know what to say and I was numb, so I couldn’t understand the questions coming my way. The last two-three questions, I just answered for the sake of answering.”

She added, “All I can say now is, our friendship is completely platonic (laughs), we are very good friends, on the show and outside it. Harshad is a wonderful guy and an amazing person. I am blessed to have a person like him.”

Shivangi Joshi on her future projects

Sharing if she would do another reality show, the actress straight away said no. She added, “Lock Upp has made me stronger, helped me learn a lot about people. I do believe that I did make a lot of mistakes on the show, but then you learn from your mistakes. I have moved on from it and would love to resume work.”

“The biggest drawback for me, Harshad, and Dheeraj was the lack of experience. Like Shreya comes from this background, she has done shows like these and knows that if she says something, she will get a certain reaction. Or where she needs to fight or say something that creates a different narrative. She was a smart player, we lacked that and were stuck at being genuine. While I don’t wish to do another reality show, if I do one, I now know how this works,” Shivangi concluded.