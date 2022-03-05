Kangana Ranaut praises Nisha Rawal, condemns Munawar Faruqui for ‘making his own content’ on Lock Upp’s Judgement Day

A week after Lock Upp’s premiere, Kangana Ranaut is back on the show to assess the contestants’ performance. On Saturday’s episode, called the Judgement Day, Kangana will be seen grilling the inmates. “I follow the show literally everyday. So if you think I missed anything you’re absolutely wrong,” Kangana says to the contestants.

During the episode, Kangana slams Munawar for making his own content in Lock Upp rather than giving content to the audience. To which, Munawar replies, “I am who am, I can’t be fake and run the show.” Kangana tags Payal as the ‘nakhrewali’ of Lock Upp. The Manikarnika actor guides Payal that because of her tantrums, she is unable to focus on her game.

Aaj Kangana ki court mein, @munawar0018 ne serve kiye roasted contestants. 😂 Don’t miss the Judgment Day episode with #KanganaRanaut tonight at 10:30 pm. Play the @LockuppGame now. pic.twitter.com/nhNaaoZ3Oa — ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) March 5, 2022

It seems like Nisha Rawal left Kangana impressed. In a conversation with Nisha, Kangana tells her how she’s proud of her for being a single mother. As the episode progresses, the audience sees Kangana bashing Swami Chakrapani for doing nothing in the game.

While talking to the contestants, Kangana gets nostalgic remembering her journey and how her parents were not in support of her career choice. “My parents did not support me throughout my modelling career, it was difficult to cope up and move on with this fact,” she shares.

Kangana adds that the show Lock Upp “is the reflection of reality in the world, take it as it comes.” The show streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player at 10:30 pm everyday. The Judgement Day episode airs on the weekends.