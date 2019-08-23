Living With Yourself first look: It’s Paul Rudd vs Paul Rudd in this Netflix series

Only thing better than a Paul Rudd is two Paul Rudds. And Netflix’s upcoming comedy TV series Living With Yourself promises to give you exactly that. The series comes from Timothy Greenberg, who served as an executive producer at The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, and won two Emmys.

Living With Yourself is philosophically inclined and asks the question if we, deep inside, really wish to be better than what we are currently or we would be better off who we are right now.

Rudd’s George Elliot is struggling in his life, both professionally and personally. He undergoes a spa treatment to become a “better” person and is shocked to discover that he has been replaced by a newer, better version of himself.

Only, the real him is left behind. And thus begins the tug of war between the older, clumsier Elliot and the newer, improved Elliot. The series resembles Adam Sandler’s Click a little in the sense that in both stories protagonists get something magical and special and instead of improving their lives, it does the opposite.

“Living With Yourself” Facts: -Paul Rudd plays Miles

-Paul Rudd also plays Miles 2.0, an improved version who steals Myles’s wife & life

-8 eps, told from multiple POVs

-Created by Daily Show alum Timothy Greenberg

-Directed by Jonathan Dayton & Valerie Faris

-Premieres 10/18 pic.twitter.com/E3JtNgiRYm — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) August 22, 2019

For now, it is hard to tell if the series will be deep or complex in its philosophy or fluffy like most similar shows on Netflix. Whatever the case, Rudd’s magnetic presence is enough to make it alluring.

The official synopsis reads, “The Netflix original series Living With Yourself is an inventive existential comedy that asks: do we really want to be better? Miles (Paul Rudd) is a man struggling in life. When he undergoes a novel spa treatment that promises to make him a better person, he finds he’s been replaced by a new and improved version of himself. As he deals with the unintended consequences of his actions, Miles finds he must fight for his wife Kate (Aisling Bea), his career, and his very identity.”

Living With Yourself stars streaming on Netflix on October 18.