Living with Yourself first impression: Two Paul Rudds make for a compelling series

Netflix’s latest original series Living with Yourself had an intriguing trailer and the show is just as interesting, at least in the first two episodes. The first two episodes deliver what was promised – two Paul Rudds where one is better than the other.

The show’s story is about a mediocre Miles (Rudd) who is struggling at work, struggling at home and is generally living a mundane life until he decides to take control. His co-worker suggests that he go to a spa and promises it will change his life. The change happens but not in the way Miles expected.

The spa has made a clone of him but due to a malfunction, the original Miles continues to exist so now, there are two men competing for the same life. But the new Miles is an improved version of the old one.

The show excels at giving out points of view of both these characters. We see them coming to terms with the new change, which initially feels harder for the old Miles. But as we move on, we find the new Miles’ life just as challenging. The show’s premise deals with the challenges of an identity crisis. Miles is just unhappy with his life but even after a new version appears, which is infinitely better, the crisis continues, and not just for old Miles. The new one, who is supposed to have it all is struggling with his purpose of existence.

Verdict: So far, Living with Yourself has a good plot but it is yet to be seen if the show can continue the momentum that it has built in the first two episodes.